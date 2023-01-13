Your 2023 TV guide

The start of a New Year means the start of your new TV diary. Here are some of the top TV picks to get excited about in 2023.

Daisy Jones and the Six

Based on the bestselling book by Taylor Jenkins Reid and loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac, this TV show adaptation follows a 1970’s fictional rock band from their rise in the Los Angeles music scene, to become one of the most famous and iconic bands of all time. Everyone seems to think they know Daisy Jones and the Six but nobody seems to guess why they split at their height of fame, that is till now… Already released is a starstruck cast with actors such as Sam Claflin and Riley Keough included. Plus, I reckon this show will include incredible music and fashion of the time so definitely one to tune into, I know I will be!

Watch on Amazon Prime – release date set for the 3rd March

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgeton Story

Stemming from the hype of Bridgeton that brought us wealth, lust, betrayal and the scandalous seasons of the Upper Class in the Regency Period. This prequel spin off drama, will follow a young Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power. It will tell the great love story of the young Queen’s marriage to King George that sparked societal shift, and created the world of the Ton for the Bridgeton universe to live in. The 3rd season of Bridgeton is also in the filming stages at the moment, focusing the friends to lovers trope of Penelope and Colin, that viewers have been wishing for since season 1. Therefore 2023, is definitely looking to be a royal era.

Watch on Netflix – release month TBC, expected late 2023

Doctor Who

Ready for its 15th Doctor, this TV classic is set to return to our screen later in the year. Already announced is Ncuti Gatawa (star of Sex Education) to be taking on the role of the 15th Doctor, along with Millie Gibson who will play the companion, Ruby Sunday. Although currently, unknown about what the plot direction will be for this season, what is known is that there will be a 3 part special to include the return of 10th Doctor David Tennant and his companion Catherine Tate. After this who knows, but showrunner Russel T. Davies said back in October last year “We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose.” Also said to be included in the new young and diverse all star cast is Yasmin Finney (Heartstopper) and Neil Patrick Harris is said to make an appearance!

Watch the 3 part special on BBC – release month November

Loki – Season 2

After the huge success of season 1, Tom Hiddleston will be returning to our scenes sometime later this year to reprise his role as Loki. No end credits were aired for the end of season 1 so we can only speculate what is about to happen. Guesses are that our Loki variant will be trying to fix things and work with the Morbius and Hunter B-15 who can’t remember him. Plus, now that Sylvies freed the timeline I expect a lot of chaos is heading our way, especially since He who Remains (aka Kang) has been introduced meaning we may be facing some multiversal war.

Watch on Disney+ – release month TBC but expected Summer 2023

You – Season 4 , parts 1 and 2

Trying to distance himself from his ‘messy’ past, Joe (played by Penn Badgley), moves to London, creates a new identity and of course is on the lookout for his next true love. This time round he is a professor in London called Jonathan Moore. However, the plot may thicken as we all know from previous seasons about Joe Goldberg’s murderous stalking obsession for his true love, differently though this time round Joe may find himself on the receiving end. Finding himself placed in a group of the ‘super wealthy socialites’, Joe finds he’s not the only killer on the streets of London, and finding out who the other is, his future is depending on it.

Watch on Netflix – part 1 released 9th February, part 2 released 9th March

Feature image by cottonbro studio on Pexels