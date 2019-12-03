Smiling like the beaming sun

Singeing my skin

With every word,

with every chance

Lying like the rainbow arch

Soaking my soul

with every word,

with every chance:

Crocodile rain.

My life possessed by faith

For green as emerald jewels,

Not jealousy nor rivalry

For red as love,

Not lust nor blood

For blue as freedom,

Not drowning nor distressing

An optimism

In faith possessed by few.

But they’ve got their Voodoo dolls

And their pentagrams

And I’ve only got my heart

Poor,

I don’t possess their language

I can’t justify their laws

Unwanted here, there or anywhere

For they’ve all got policies and dogmas,

doctrines and procedures,

privations and declarations,

divinities and priorities,

They are poison and they are darts:

Voodoo dolls and pentagrams.

You and I were nursery friends.

Playground promises

Woven as daisy chains round my neck

Round and round and round again,

The wheels on the bus

And climbing trees on winter eves

You were like a serpent waiting:

The branch’s diamond blade.

So you and I went up the hill,

To fetch a pail of water.

I fell down and broke my crown,

And you came laughing after.

Diseased and sick and palely loitering

Around the Rosie, a pocketful of posies.

Ashes, ashes, we all fall down.

Falling down the decades

It’s all we’ve ever known

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall,

Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.

And now…

London Bridge is falling down, falling down, falling down,

Without an empire,

My friend,

You’re fallen like the rest.

The age of chivalry is dead

They say it is démodé,

But the barbarism

Of the blade

Is far from out of date,

Rather it defines

And seems a symbol of the age.

Defence perhaps,

But if we’re all defending,

Who’s on the attack?

And they told me it would be better here,

They have values here they said

(and gowns)

But it seems ivory towers

Are derived from ivory tusks

And the plaque above the enclave door

Was written by the exploited and enslaved,

In blood:

Possessed am I by the means to succeed and triumph

(by any means) uninhibited, unrestrained, undenied

With every “conflict-free” diamond on my side.

Now I’m writing different words

To the ones they wrote before

But it’s just a diary really to tell you how I feel:

Deceived, excluded, hanging

By your jealousy, your lust; you’re drowning

Devoid of please and thank you,

Possessed by blade and blinded motto:

Your prophetic calling,

Decoded apocalypse, the fall

The imperial triumph to rise above the tree,

To walk upon the sea,

A world inverted

Now,

I suppose I’ll worship you,

Creator,

Orator

Because you’ve got a mighty Trident

You could obliterate the sea

Of human flesh

And human misery,

For it seems that everyone would press the button,

Everyone but me.

Featured image by Carl. Available on Flickr under Creative Commons 2.0 licence.