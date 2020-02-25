Trees:
Silhouettes on a reclining sky
The last remnants of the sun
Dancers weaving past the curtains of my eye
Dm me later,
So much to tell.
And I will listen,
For the woodpecker sucking at the air,
And the wind ignoring everything,
Discordant there.
donotreply@
Kind regards,
And I understand,
That beauty is in the eye of
Haworth or Egdon
And I understand.
#exhausted
Friday Feeling
To be possessed by the scream
To shatter the silence
Now.
Violence.
9 missed calls
I can’t hear you though I tried
I’m struggling with presence… presents,
Don’t know what to buy
I’m not sure why.
10 missed calls
And I wish I could spend all night out here in the wilderness without a name thinking, no not thinking… dreaming, not optimistically, more associatively, falling – down – the – rabbit – hole. I wanted so much to be kind.
Just a little favour to ask…
Pick up some bread after work will you?
My daily bread,
My words unsaid,
Consumed –
by the roaring flames of silence.
Why you ghosting?
Silence is killin’ me man!
I’m in a cave
and everything echoes,
It’s a grave.
I could be resurrected.
BREAKING NEWS…
Another one bites the dust.
And I’m swimming
And nobody knows
And I am free
The horizon just goes
Storm Byron set to cause widespread disruption.
Destruction.
All great things fall.
Sinking like Venice.
☹
Beneath the moon.
I am always a woman.
Effaced in a tomb.
[type message]
And the moon is staring at me
As I float
On the lazy river of the sea
My body, my boat
Grey, white, misshapen moon
Rise up Neptune’s Waves
You’re so far away
So cold, so dark,
Two lifetimes in a day.
It all sounds the same – the ping of the ring a ding ding
But on this earth
This earth on which we build
Build empires
Empires of knights in Fairy-book castles
Built in the sand
with the grains of your teeth
the tooth fairy stole
again and again
Swooping low
Enola Gay
Swooping high,
Almost a bird
Rising again
Resurrect yourself.
I am not the son of God.
Try again.
How much do you want of me?
Answer your phone!
Seriously, you got me worried here!
I mean it.
Answer it!!!
Slowly words evanesce
Quicker than clouds
Two items overdue.
Return immediately.
I have wanted so much to be sorry;
The shore is too far,
The sky is too far,
You are too far,
You always have been too far,
No, that’s wrong,
It’s me,
I’ve always been too far
Far on the road in my fast car
Lips fastened on the glass in the cheap bar
Cheap guitar I bought singing in Myanmar,
The singer’s repertoire I heard in Zanzibar,
An avatar I sent to an abattoir
And heard it scream:
Edvard Munch
“I know you”.
3 items overdue.
I have been displaced.
Oh Neptune,
Devour me in blue.
I have prayed for you.
I meant to catch up with you but you know how the clock on the wall always clicks…
I do.
I meant to say to you…
I know.
We could always…
No.
Finally the silence is true,
No more buzzing meaningless words,
I have managed to erase myself.
No?
Movement. I’m floating, not swimming.
Respiration. There’s a hole in the ozone layer telling us we’re dying.
Sensitivity. I can’t feel a thing.
Growth. I love the trees; they own nothing.
Reproduction. I told you I did not want to be reborn, recycled, reduced into a bitter representation of what I tried to be and never could be.
I will not be resurrected.
I hold the shell to my ear,
To try to hear,
And it’s deafening,
I’ve heard it all along,
The pull from the edge,
Four hours and he’ll know I am gone,
Extinguished by his waves.
Featured image by Jason Bolonski. Available on Flickr under Creative Commons 2.0 licence.