I rise again, I rise once more,
‘Twas long a night as ne’er before;
‘Twas a night of sleepless turning,
Covid nightmares and Zoom learning.
Lockdown once again upon us,
Always cunning, never honest;
From it but a numbing pain,
We have nothing else to gain.
Yes, I’ve tried to find a hobby,
Turned my room into a lobby;
I even served my family bread,
Got poor reviews – all ate with dread.
Then they said that hope is near,
That finally depart should fear;
That like Lucifer in angel satin,
Big pharma is just helping.
Vaccine rollout, elders clapping,
I myself cannot be happy;
Most of them will live regardless,
While youth’s mental health’s deemed worthless?
Boris, our own country’s warden,
Cares more of self than UK’s children;
Who cares if starving, underfed,
Who cares if teenage dreams are dead!
The University once more,
Has shown its uselessness galore;
Convincing us to know our sadness,
Requesting fees that cause us madness.
All of this for what to show?
A mastery of online calls?
The mystery of Zoom continues,
And Teams equally leaves no clues.
The final dread in all of this,
The lack of pubs and clubbing bliss;
The question looming with a throb:
Will I ever get a job?
Covid, thank you we all must,
For nothing else reveals such lust
As you for drinking and escape,
Pray we get rid of you one day!
Featured image: ‘mur confiné’ Jeanne Menjoulet on Flickr.