9 Ways To Avoid Capitalism This Valentine’s Day

Anna Stringer gives us her top 9 tips to avoid Capitalism this Valentine’s Day…

1. The Savvy Shopper

Take full advantage of half-price Valentine’s gifts on Feb the 15th. No lover? No problem. Never say no to cheap chocs. BOGOF? Yes please.

2. Canny Craft

Or better yet … make your date a gift they’ll never forget. I’m talking beaded necklaces, Scoubi chains and Hama Beads. The height of romantic sophistication.

3. College Dinner

Why spend a fortune on an expensive meal when you can find fortune in a nutritious, balanced*, and unique dining experience? Not to mention the potatoes. V romantic.

4. Wild Camping

Avoid forking out for an over-priced, underwhelming hotel, and take your date for a romantic evening à la Bear Grylls. Wild camping guarantees no cost, no disappointment and a romantic bonding experience over frostbite. What’s not to like?

5. Resourceful Drinking

No need to buy pricey wine or cocktails when you can polish off the dregs of your housemate’s wine. Waste not want not.

6. The (Cinematic) Peeping Tom

Take advantage of those capitalist neighbours splashing out on Amazon Prime and get yourself in on that action.

You will need:

A house with a gap in the curtains

Stealth

A leg-up (may I suggest your date?)

A get-away plan

Advanced lip-reading skills

An umbrella

Popcorn

Added bonus if the film contains Timothée Chalamet, David Tennant or Keira Knightley.

7. Break up with your SO

Nothing says anarchist rejection of V-Day quite like a break-up.

8. Pic-a-nicking

Take your SO for a romantic picnic. The twist? No need to bring your own food.

Sneak up on poor, unsuspecting couples and liberate the odd scotch egg here and there. Oof, what a thrill.

9. Pesto pasta.

Simple, affordable, and a culinary revolution. Dreamy.

Written by Anna Stringer