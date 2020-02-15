9 Ways To Avoid Capitalism This Valentine’s Day

Kimberley Dodge in Satire on 15 February, 2020.

Image by J3SSL33. Available on flickr under Creative Commons License 2.0

Anna Stringer gives us her top 9 tips to avoid Capitalism this Valentine’s Day…

1. The Savvy Shopper 

Take full advantage of half-price Valentine’s gifts on Feb the 15th. No lover? No problem. Never say no to cheap chocs. BOGOF? Yes please.  

 

2. Canny Craft  

Or better yet … make your date a gift they’ll never forget. I’m talking beaded necklaces, Scoubi chains and Hama Beads. The height of romantic sophistication.

Image by Rain Rabbit. Available on flickr under Creative Commons License 2.0

3. College Dinner 

Why spend a fortune on an expensive meal when you can find fortune in a nutritious, balanced*, and unique dining experience? Not to mention the potatoes. V romantic. 

4. Wild Camping 

 

Image by Jeremy Noble. Available on flickr under Creative Commons License 2.0

 

Avoid forking out for an over-priced, underwhelming hotel, and take your date for a romantic evening à la Bear Grylls. Wild camping guarantees no cost, no disappointment and a romantic bonding experience over frostbite. What’s not to like?

5. Resourceful Drinking  

No need to buy pricey wine or cocktails when you can polish off the dregs of your housemate’s wine. Waste not want not.  

6. The (Cinematic) Peeping Tom 

Take advantage of those capitalist neighbours splashing out on Amazon Prime and get yourself in on that action.  

You will need:  

  • A house with a gap in the curtains 
  • Stealth 
  • A leg-up (may I suggest your date?) 
  • A get-away plan 
  • Advanced lip-reading skills 
  • An umbrella 
  • Popcorn 

Added bonus if the film contains Timothée Chalamet, David Tennant or Keira Knightley.  

7. Break up with your SO 

Nothing says anarchist rejection of V-Day quite like a break-up.  

Image by Sifalcia. Available on flickr under Creative Commons license 2.0

 

8. Pic-a-nicking 
Take your SO for a romantic picnic. The twist? No need to bring your own food.  
Sneak up on poor, unsuspecting couples and liberate the odd scotch egg here and there. Oof, what a thrill.

9. Pesto pasta 
Simple, affordable, and a culinary revolution. Dreamy.  

 

Written by Anna Stringer 

