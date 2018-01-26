Durham Vocal Festival 2018

In the wake of its tremendous success last year, Durham’s Vocal Festival will be returning from 27th January 2018, and promises more vocal talent than ever! Run by Durham Music Service, DVF18 will see the voice of the North East unite, with vocal events and concerts covering the entire vocal gamut, from a cappella to cathedral services.

Durham University is thrilled to be involved and partnering in DVF once again. Our students are extremely excited to be taking part in these events. Sophie Rudge, President of the university’s Chamber Choir, said:

“The vocal festival is a fantastic opportunity for singers throughout the north east to sing in some of the country’s finest venues. Through a number of concerts, workshops and masterclasses the Durham Vocal Festival are helping to inspire the next generation of singers!”

Our students are extremely excited to be involved in some of the festival’s highlights, such as the a cappella extravaganza on 5th February at the Gala theatre. Leading a cappella society, the Northern Lights, will take to the stage following their sell-out concert last year, in collaboration with Apollo5 and the singers of Egglescliffe School Urban Voice.

On 4th February, the college chapel choirs will celebrate Durham’s choral heritage and perform collectively at the intercollegiate evensong. Finally, the North East Festival of Youth Choirs will celebrate the youngest singers of the North East, from primary school students to undergraduates, including our very own Chamber Choir, will provide a fitting conclusion to Durham’s inaugural vocal festival. In the magnificent setting of Durham cathedral, this massed choir promises to be a concert not to be missed.

Free masterclasses will also be given as part of DVF. Master of the Choristers at Durham Cathedral, Daniel Cook, will coach the university’s chapel choirs on 29th January, whilst baritone Roderick Williams OBE, will take an opera masterclass on 9th February, working with the Durham Opera Ensemble (DOE) on their upcoming production: Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

Showcasing a synthesis of the diverse, outstanding talent across the North East, DVF18 promises to be a festival not to be missed!

For full details of all the DVF events, go to the website: https://durhamvocalfestival.co.uk/2018/01/09/welcome-to-dvf18/

and tickets for these events are available on the Music Durham website: https://www.musicdurham.org