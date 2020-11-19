Falling in Love with Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’

Pride and Prejudice is a romance which transcends time. Regardless of the time period, the novel stands as a moving love story. Engrossed in both the novel, and the book, I adore the manner in which Austen conducts the style of her literature. I am so impressed by the depth; the depth of the love, the relationships and the characters.

Love in Pride and Prejudice is treated as complex thing to desire by Lizzy. At the start of the novel, a reader might believe that marriage is treated as advantageous and a tool to financial success. However, the final relationship between Mr Darcy and Lizzy appears composed of true and meaningful love and respect. The characters move through a journey of realistic relationships. Mr Darcy and Elizabeth begin the novel despising each other, with their characters built in entire opposition. However, the surprising change in attitude, which these characters travel through, makes the story of their relationship even more engaging and gripping. For those who enjoy to immerse themselves into fictional worlds romance and true love, this book does not disappoint!

I remain continually impressed by the complex nature of the characters. Mr Darcy is not the standard gentleman who many would expect, from the genre of novel. Mr Darcy begins the novel as shy, misjudged and reserved. As opposed to being introduced to the reader as the clear ‘hero’, we spend a long time believing Mr Darcy is the villain. The reversal in the reader’s perception of Mr Darcy is what makes this novel particularly special. The action is not wild, but subtle with shocking reversals, such as the change in Mr Darcy’s characters. It is not just the reader but the fictional characters themselves who are shocked by the turning around of Mr Darcy, resulting in an immersive feeling of joyful surprise.

Perhaps my favourite relationship of the novel, is the unique relationship between Lizzy and her father. In comparison, to some texts of the similar time period, which present patriarchal fathers bargaining their daughters off for marriage, Lizzy’s father has deep care for her happiness and desires a loving marriage for her. This was surprising and engaging for readers, who enjoy watching a relationship which is not present in many other texts. There is the poignant moment, where Lizzy’s mother claims that she will never talk to her again, if she does not marry a particular suitor, who Elizabeth is wholly opposed to. In entire contradiction, her father claims he will never talk to her again, if she does give in and marry someone she isn’t in love with. This moment remains significant in so many readers minds, where the father’s nature appears kind, caring and entirely devoted to his daughter’s happiness.

Pride and Prejudice is most definitely my favourite of Austen’s texts. I adore the characters, the twists in the stories, and the relationships that develop. It is a beautiful text which is eternally impressive.

Featured image by Suzie Halewood, is free for use under Creative Commons Licence and can be found here, https://pxhere.com/en/photo/1452925