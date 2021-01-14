Distractions

Under that tree. Security, Stupidity, Community;

“you’re Not one of Us.”

Pinpoint paranoia – the fresh air that child remembered?

Gone. Ruined. Spoiled.

Eternally ruined because that child did not know

The mask that could hide those things they were hating on.

Almost 5,000 miles yet vowels find a way

To find, claw, scar

Until they are scouring the internet for what is better.

One a day takes the morning…

Two and they’ve repossessed the night

They don’t see you struggle.

V, X, XX. Congratulations! Are the ligaments worth it

Now? Never enough. Never –

Enough to be dragged into a reality where reality

Is worth it. A purpose?

A purpose that clicks pause on it all until the

Waves must leave and judges X, Y, Z…

It’s where they belong.

A million tiny faces never materialise. One.

Snap back: Get over it. No?

Two days, red and – Not even friends to show.

Not even them. Not even you. Not even me.

Oh, wait. Did you not know?

How.

A second. A momentary flash from grey,

Open your eyes. It’s gone but

I stood on that step. I stood and thought and felt and

The heart was protected from my chest

And immortality was true and

Eyes whispered a hundred thousand not trues

And my being.

Conned into believing in a reality where;

I existed.

One. One. One, one, one.

Pointed at me like a god-given gun.

It is loaded. Vacant. Faces failing,

Understanding? Taken.

Mistaken, faking. People try too hard

To force something they’re not relating

To. Yes. I am talking to you,

I am broken.

The waves can no longer hide these

You’re borings. Boring? A special

Distraction. It haunts me.

Broken me.

Trust, love and sweet mortality

