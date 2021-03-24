Playing for Power: the political importance of the 1968 Olympic Games

The 1968 Mexico Olympic Games was arguably one of the most historically significant sporting events of the twentieth century. Frequently compared to the 1936 Berlin Olympics, Mexico ’68 is often perceived as another key politically charged Olympics. The domestic and international tensions that had been building over the past two decades ultimately amounted to an event in which sport wasn’t the only area of contention. Many have viewed Mexico ’68 as an Olympics of firsts. It was the first to be hosted by a Latin American country, have East and West Germany compete as separate nations, be televised in colour instead of black and white, have a woman light the Olympic flame, and test for drug misuse (to name merely a few). Mexico City also held a ten-month Cultural Olympiad and was really the first host nation to emphasise this aspect of the Games. Though these Olympic firsts are extremely significant and reflect the new technology and attitudes of the 1960s, it is vital that they do not over-shadow the political tensions that persisted throughout these Games.

In Olympic history, contemporary local issues have defined the success of any host country. In Mexico City, tensions had been brewing since the announcement that the Olympics were to be held in the capital. Ten days prior to the Opening Ceremony, extensive student protests against the government’s financial prioritisation of the Games resulted in the death of around two-hundred protesters at the hands of the army. More than a thousand demonstrators were also injured, making spectators, officials and athletes uncomfortable in the lead up to the first set of sporting events. Throughout the 1960s, Mexican society was heavily impacted by rampant inequality, which especially affected the lives of urban workers as well as of those in rural communities. The Mexican government contributed $150 million in order to fund the Games, which for many seemed unnecessary and insensitive given the prevalence of social inequalities and discontent. Though the Mexican government attempted to hide local unease with impressive logos and colourful television images, it was apparent that the Mexico Olympics would prove distinctly different from its predecessors. One of the most famous moments from the Games came in the form of a silent but immensely profound protest against racial discrimination. Resulting in arguably one of the most famous photographs of the 1960s, the 200-meter medal ceremony saw the African American sprinters John Carlos and Tommie Smith raise their fists in support of Black Power in order to highlight the numerous social issues in the USA. In light of the recent assassination of Martin Luther King alongside growing protests against the Vietnam War, this act of solidarity became a symbolic moment within the Civil Rights movement.

Prior to the Games, Carlos and Smith had been central in organising the Olympic Project for Human Rights, which had the key goal of raising social awareness and improving the treatment of black athletes. With the initial intention of boycotting the Games, Carlos and Smith ultimately chose to compete, believing it would provide greater opportunities for activism on an international level. The protests that occurred amongst Mexico’s student population ten days before the Games resonated deeply with both athletes, with Smith later stating in a 2008 interview that “it was a cry for freedom and for human rights”. All athletes on the podium, including the Australian silver medallist Peter Norman, wore a badge for the Olympic Project for Human Rights as Carlos and Smith also wore black gloves, socks and beads. The reaction of the US Olympic Team is perhaps most telling of American attitudes during this period. Both Carlos and Smith were suspended and quickly removed from the Olympic Village as a result of their actions. The necessity of their protest is clear given such a response. The photograph ultimately became symbolic of the political discourse that permeated Mexico ’68, but also of the broader social tensions in both 1960s America and Mexico. The continued significance of this example of sporting activism demonstrates the importance of such actions and their profound international impact. For this reason, the 1968 Mexico Olympics can evidently still be viewed as one of the most politically noteworthy Games of the century, symbolically encompassing the pertinent social issues of the 1960s. Title image available at history.com