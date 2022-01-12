‘Guys and Dolls’ comes to Durham’s Gala Theatre this January

Durham University’s largest musical theatre company brings its annual blockbuster musical to Durham’s Gala Theatre this January.

Durham University Light Opera Group (DULOG) will be performing the popular tunes from classic musical Guys and Dolls including ‘Luck be a Lady’, ‘If I Were a Bell’ and ‘Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat’ from Tuesday 18 to Saturday 22 January.

The annual large-scale DULOG production, is a staple in the city’s theatrical calendar and a highlight for the student company. This year’s production involves a team of more than 70 students, made up of cast and crew.

Frank Loesser’s golden age musical Guys and Dolls is a story of love, loyalty, and gambling in 1950s New York.

Sister Sarah Brown strives to spread goodness as she battles the charms and advances of the mischievous Sky Masterson, whilst Miss Adelaide pines and laments the lack of a wedding ring on her left hand.

Her poor fiancé Nathan Detroit doesn’t stand a chance. It quickly becomes clear that these guys and dolls are hopelessly attached to each other, no matter how they roll the dice…

DULOG President, Miriam Templeman, explained why the company has settled on this classic musical for their latest production; “This last year has been a gamble, and we decided the comedic and joyous heart of ‘Guys and Dolls’ would provide a memorable and entertaining evening of escapism for our audience. We were originally planning to stage the show last spring, so it is a privilege and honour to be able to do so now. It reminds us what a delicate and beautiful living medium theatre is – the spotlights that illuminate the stage can now illuminate our lives, once more. What a gift that is.”

Previous collaborations between DULOG and the Gala Theatre including ‘Singin’ in the rain’, and ‘Oklahoma!’ have been well received over the years.

“We are extremely fortunate to have such exciting opportunities available in theatre, it’s exciting for us to be able to perform in a professional venue such as Gala”, says Producer Jennifer Leigh.

“Durham has one of the largest student theatre scenes in the country, and DULOG’s annual ‘Gala musical’ always shows off the very best of our talent. I’m thrilled to be working with such a fantastic team of performers, musicians and production team members on something truly special.”

The event details and ticket information can be found below:

Event Details

Venue: Durham Gala Theatre, DH1 1WA

Tickets: £14.50 Standard, £9.50 Concession/Student (£8.50 DST Members)

Dates: 18th-22nd January 2022

Time: 7:30pm all nights, with matinees at 2:30pm on Wednesday 19th and Saturday 22nd

Tickets and more information

https://galadurham.co.uk/galapost/guys-dolls/

All images: Credit to Durham University.