From Persephone

Mother,

My black roses thrive in

a palace made of ivory

and bone



And Death

He has blossomed

in me from

the beginning

Our nights

are lust and scarlet

His ice eyes thaw

Gold

He bites the red seeds

Off my skin

His hair smears

Shadow

on my hips I grow thorns

In my skin, on the walls,

In his heart

His rattle for a heartbeat

Found its chasms between my

Wine-soaked thighs

He cries

I am his redemption

His tears are bloodstains

on the ground

We scorch the Earth’s core

and leave it molten

when we collide

He made me wings

With the bones

Of a hell-hound

for me to fly

Where I wished

I flew to straight

to his throne

They lied to you,

Mother,

When they said

I let out cries

Like burnt sunflowers

When I descended into

the Inferno

When he came

to me,

I chained him to my

ankle with

the laurel wreaths

so flowers and death

would interlace

for all the days to come

I nurse his hurt

the way I watched you

tend to your fields.

But he can never heal

He is made of too much

Death

for happiness

too little

Death

for Disintegration

He falls everyday

(he cannot seem to remember

the shade of the sky

no matter how hard he tries)

I raise him with my vines

and full, bursting lips

Every night

The mountains weep fire

when we

make love

He falls, every day,

to the grief

in his marrow.

He can never heal,

and I will never leave