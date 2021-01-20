Upcoming films you HAVE to watch in 2021

2021 began with the storming of the U.S. capitol so the year is already off to a rocky start. However, some upcoming films are sure to make the year a whole lot better. Here are some of the top picks for films coming out in 2021!

A Quiet Place: Part II

3 months after the release of A Quiet Place, John Krasinski decided to start work on a sequel. According to Variety, this film will follow Evelyn Abbott and her children after the events of the first film as they try and survive in a world full of monsters. While Krasinski’s character perished, he will reappear in flashbacks. Cillian Murphy will be joining the cast as a man with mysterious intentions who allies himself with the Abbotts.

Release date: 23rd April, 2021

Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff is sadly dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans and Marvel haven’t said good-bye to her yet! As with most films planned for 2020, Black Widow has been delayed to 2021. Taking place after Captain America: Civil War, the film will follow Natasha setting off on her own to confront her past. Scarlett Johanson will reprise her MCU role alongside Florence Pugh and David Harbour playing figures from Romanoff’s past as a Russian spy. With this star-studded cast, the movie is bound to be an exciting experience!

Release date: 7 May 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

While Venom wasn’t the best superhero movie out there, Tom Hardy truly shone as Eddie Brock. The hilariously relatable journalist will be back in this new installment in the Sony Marvel universe. The end credits of Venom introduced Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, the comicbook serial killer who fuses with the symbiote known as Carnage. Seasoned comicbook fans and MCU fans alike are looking forward to a new Venom film that will delve deeper into the relationship between the journalist and his parasite.

Release date: 25 June 2021

Judas and the Black Messiah

Shaka King’s upcoming biographical drama is based on the life of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Black Panther party in the 1960s until his undeserved death at the hands of the FBI. The film will follow William O’Neal, played by Lakeith Stanfield, a petty criminal who works with the FBI to take down Hampton, who will be played by Daniel Kaluuya. Variety says the biopic is endorsed by Hampton’s son so this telling is bound to be an interesting watch.

Release date: 26 February 2021

Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds will star in a sci-fi action comedy that tells the story of an NPC working as a bank teller who becomes self-aware. The trailer already promises multiple video game references as well as the snarky wit that Reynolds is known for. Even if video games aren’t your thing, Reynolds’ comedic prowess is a pretty powerful draw.

Release date: May 21, 2021

Raya and the Last Dragon

Kelly Marie Tran will star as Raya, a warrior princess who protects the Dragon Gem. To restore peace, she must set out to find the last dragon. It’s good to see Disney give Tran her own film after the abuse she suffered from fans when playing in the Star Wars sequels. The trailer promises an adorable sidekick, a complex world, and incredible action. A lot to look forward to!

Release date: March 12, 2021

The Green Knight

Based on Arthurian legend, this fantasy film follows Sir Gawain who sets off to encounter the mysterious Green Knight. Dev Patel will star as Gawain and if that’s not enough to make this film worth seeing, I don’t know what to tell you.

Release date: 30 July 2021

Dune

In 1984, David Lynch adapted Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic Dune and the resulting film had several unintentionally hilarious scenes and held some of the usual camp of its era. Seasoned director Dennis Villeneuve has decided to take his own stab at adapting the novel. The trailer appears promising, featuring Villeneuve’s usual gorgeous visuals and the acting prowess of a truly iconic cast: Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, and many more. This film has the potential to revive the hype around the Dune series.

Release date: October 1, 2021