Review: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf

1TC’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf examines the corrupt relationship of George and Martha. Held together by its performances and the natural intensity of the play, its execution is intense and mostly enthralling.

Ewan South’s performance was chilling and held together the entire show. There was an edge to his character of George from the very beginning, sometimes it verged on likeable as he dealt with Martha’s hysteria, but it slowly built towards malicious outbursts which could never be anticipated. In contrast, Katie Cervenak’s Martha was erratic from the very start. Although she settled into the character, it may have benefitted from building up in a similar way to South’s. It was harder to feel the impact of her mind-games when she’d been overtly explosive and temperamental throughout. Saying this, she gave one of the most emotionally strenuous performances and by the end, you really felt the twisted impact of the game on her character.

Set in the debating chamber of the Durham Union, it created the feeling of being an onlooker within the living room, even if some of the movements were often obscured from the audience’s view. The homely atmosphere of George and Martha’s living room was quickly ignored, and the audience’s attention was more frequently drawn to the drink’s cabinet at the back. This setting though, made scenes and the more violent aspects of the play resultingly felt all the more jarring. The direction of the actors, especially South, gave the feeling of contained violence for most of the play. As it continued however, the chaos of the night increased, and director Auguste Voulton did well in the pacing to keep the atmosphere contained, and then to let it blow up moments later.

Although this tension throughout the play was impressive and the fights maintained their shock, even as we learnt that the characters were volatile, it did begin to lose its force by the third act. Perhaps this was the nature of the writing, for we are meant to feel trapped within George and Martha’s marriage, but the natural intensity of it all does feel drawn out and begins to feel tired towards the end. The atmosphere is contained in the play, but the transitions between each act, especially the first and second, were messy and the audience were unsure what to do. It did diminish the ending of both acts slightly but didn’t detract from the play entirely.

Although slightly messy in places, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf offers an intense production, with excelling performances, a seemingly death-inducing amount of fake alcohol and a tension which leaves you quite unsure where the characters will go next.

