Director’s Note: I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a quirky, funny and light-hearted show about romance which doesn’t take itself too seriously; it shows the audience all the relatable clichés of modern relationships alongside moments of genuine emotion. This is what I really wanted to emphasise in the performance – the message of a show doesn’t have to be difficult or particularly serious, but it can still be relatable and entertaining. The series of vignettes in the song cycle style of the show means the audience can connect with each scene individually, and also provided the exciting opportunity to work on a range of characterisations with the actors. From a distinctly country song (Always A Bridesmaid) to an over-the-top sketch about sexually knowledgeable lawyers (Satisfaction Guaranteed), this is an incredibly creative show that has been so much fun to work on.

I really wanted to emphasise this variety in styles when staging the show. The cast are incredibly talented and versatile and are amazing at bringing out the humour in the show, as well as creating touching moments of true emotion. We extensively looked at characterisation during rehearsals, aiming to make each character different from the others, and also looking at how to keep up the portrayal of their characterisation throughout each song.

This is also reflected in costumes and staging, with different outfits for every character, in order to bring variety and colour to each scene. As a contrast, the staging is simple, using six black boxes to set the various scenes and enabling the actors to bring the show to life; whilst the apron at the front of the stage allows playfulness and a connection with the audience and the band. The bright red curtains are a happy coincidence, creating the perfect backdrop for this romantic, happy show, and Freddy Sherwood’s lighting design perfectly compliments every scene.

All in all, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a playful, light-hearted and often relatable show about relationships and dating. Our long rehearsal process has enabled the cast to perform as a real ensemble, all bouncing off each other’s energy, enthusiasm and creativity and making this show a real joy to work on.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is on at 7.30pm, 6th- 8th December at Ushaw College.