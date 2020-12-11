you were always who you were,

soft-spoken, small smile, kind eyes

I would look at you for years,

only to find it wasn’t enough

with your checked shirt and books in the bag you bought just for me

there was something missing within me that didn’t make it quite right

but I smiled and nodded my head and carried on,

waiting for a moment where it would feel right. no matter how long it took

how long does it take for someone to erode from you?

how do lovers undo each other?

I’ll take the Polaroid down of you in my room,

And pack it safely away in a memory box

In my head I’ll pack away the moments and seal them to a darker we corner of my mind

Like a box in the attic, next to the Christmas lights,

Only to be picked out every couple of seasons

Maybe you’ll put away the clothes I bought you,

And put on your headphones to drown out the noise of the ‘what ifs’

You were always who you were

Without a need to change

How do I undo myself from somebody

Who has the same smile and gaze from the beginning of our days?

How do I let go of you, lover, when I hoped for you for so long?

