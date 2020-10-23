Each blade
of grass strokes
My ankles as I wade
through a constellation of green.
I’m wading through stars,
But I’m running,
Almost like I am
In a dream.
Laughter ripples the air
Like a tonic.
Blossoms fall like confetti
At a birthday party.
The garden of my childhood.
I left when I was little.
The warm and happy cuddle,
Of someone passed away.
I know if I returned,
My footsteps would not fall
like sunny raindrops,
But teardrops like cement.
The foundations of my first steps.
The site of my first smile.
The muffled echo of my first word…
Fate’s fiendish satire wrote that first word: gone.
It is only a cruel irony
That where I wish I was
Is no longer
A place at all.
Featured image by Charlize Spriggs