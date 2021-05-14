When sleep will not come

Do you know how much I love you?
I wish I could tell you with words
But nothing I say or write
Can paint quite the right picture
So instead I’ll take you into my arms
When you’re tired on a Tuesday evening
I’ll stroke your hair if sleep evades us
And when Sunday rises, softly I’ll wake you
With my lips on your resting forehead
When the words don’t quite fit
I will tell you tell you with every lingering touch
My hand will take yours at any road we cross,
And I will shade your eyes on our long drives, when the sun dips towards the horizon
So when we sit together on slow evenings, I’ll rest my head in the crook of your neck
at home in our peace
A mellow comfortable love.
And if after all this, the words still are not quite right ,
I will know that you know,
and that will be enough
Image provided by the author Eden Cain