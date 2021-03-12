Similarly to the sonnet, I wanted to test my ability to write in a rigid structure, and the villanelle is one of the most constricting structures with its strict set of rules. Surprisingly enough, I found that the rules of the form actually helped write the poem, and I liked the end product a lot.
All I ever do is try,
Yet, it never amounts to being enough.
I can never look you in the eye.
You never understand why
The words I coax out are so coarse, so rough.
All I ever do is try.
Late at night, it is your name that I sigh,
But when I’m with you, I stammer and bluff.
I can never look you in the eye.
I wish you knew how my
Tongue bleeds as I ramble incoherently about “stuff”
All I ever do is try.
Sometimes, I like to imagine your hand on my thigh,
But then reality crashes, a harsh rebuff.
Truth is, I can never look you in the eye.
I still can’t believe I bid you goodbye,
Through white lies and an exterior so tough.
All I ever did was try
But I could never even look you in the eye.
Image: by Áron Pruzsina on Flickr Commons