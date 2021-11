The crack of a flame

Clinging to the air

Breaks the quiet

And she exhales.

Glass beads strung carelessly

Are cold to the skin.

Plastic.

Porcelain.

Flesh.

All the same.

Long fingers turned coarse.

A painted face

Turned smudged.

Distant humming is

Raw to the throat,

The haunt of laughter.

Silver pity

Stained with doubt

Leaves no room for ghosts.

She inhales.

Featured image: Sasha Tylor on WIkimedia Commons with license.