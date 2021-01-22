I was in Durham over the winter break, and I spent a lot of evenings looking at the sunset and enjoying the sky change colours. I think sunsets are so beautiful and writing about colours is one of my favourite things to do. This poem started out as a simple ode to the changing colours of the sky, but a few days into having written it, the third lockdown was announced. I was already so tired of spending a month by myself, I did not have the energy to spend another one too. So the poem took a dark turn, mirroring this, but then finally I guess I saw some light at the end, which was reflected in the poem too.

I stood at the balcony

and watched the sky.

It was a deep cerulean that rivalled

your baby blues.

Then it became

a blistering red,

so bright, so fiery,

like lovers engaged in a passionate embrace.

It then changed to a

warm orange,

tame, malleable and soft,

I could almost wrap my arms around it.

And then it was pink,

a gentle pink. A hesitant caress

of lips against cheeks,

restrained, yet consuming.

I stood by myself and I watched

as the pink

gave way to a violet so vivid,

it reminded me of

your mother’s favourite gown,

the one she wore the last time

I saw you.

Slowly the violet

disintegrated to a pensive grey.

a grey steeped in solitude,

drenched in despair,

and mantled in melancholy.

I stood and watched

grey lose itself

to Night’s spell.

I watched as Night

reached out over the sky,

painting everything with Her

dark paints.

She smeared the sky with

black and dark greys and anguish.

But then She brought out

a white so pure, untouched by life’s ravages.

She painted a crescent moon,

stark against the black ; “Hold on a little longer,”

She said, looking right at me.

I asked her,

“Why try?”

She laughed and flung

a smattering of white

across the sky.

And then she was gone.

I stood at the balcony all night.

Trying yet failing.

Every time

I took a step forward,

a spark of white

at the corner of my eyes

stopped me.

I’m still standing at the balcony,

and Dawn is near.

I can see Her rosy fingers,

coming closer.

Maybe I’ll wait here

for another day,

by myself,

just watching

the sky.

Image courtesy of Aoifke McGuire-France