Resurrection

When I gagged you ran your hands

Down my arms, said ‘I know it hurts,

It hurts, doesn’t it, love? Not long now.

Hang on now darling – ’ while you unspooled

The savage binding, rewinding great loops

Of the slimy stuff twist by twist around your fist,

Then you kissed me and I awoke, entwined

With a sadness in my bed. You, with

Sorrow’s face sewed on. So that now –

Your body breathes shallowly beneath my head.

You are mangled by the tangle of my sorrow

You took on; every inch of poison drawn out of me

You have eaten yourself. You have

Eaten – taken – I awaken – where is the

Heavy gone? You – we – I am lifting

above the bed high – like a balloon when

the soon becomes the now and how

did you do this your kiss cored me

like an apple restored all this space

inside me brides and opens wide

me adored me now I’ve bumped

my head on the ceiling above this

bed but I’m feeling like I never

have before like I can’t touch the floor don’t

think I’ll try why are you still lying there oh hi

there are those eyes good deep breath

oh oh oh you are feeling better you’re

looking more like yourself

still with these scars though they

look like stars you silly thing I can’t

believe you did that for me though

I’m remembering now that’s what it’s like

isn’t it this is how it is you love me

ridiculously and I’m banging up

against this box I used to live in

really do you have any flying tips

oh look your lips are still a little blue

so perhaps I’ll kiss you you magnificent

thing and ah that did the trick didn’t it

you lovely lovely but you want to go outside

yes yes let’s just through the window I

wouldn’t be surprised if the sky

looks different way up close

