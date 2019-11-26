Cheery student voices rise up to the sky,

The smokey breaths are left trailing behind

And muddy boots weary from the steep climb

Are soothed by the pillowing soggy leaves.

Flushed noses braving the northeast wind,

With glistening coats from the unyielding rain

And smiling eyes peeping from layered attire,

Brave the night of chill November breeze

And flood the bridges and the streets of Durham.

With festive hues lighting the river paths,

And the glowing warmth of balls of fiery radiance,

The Cathedral lights up in all its kingly glory,

The lustres dance to the tune of the music

And tinted colours sway in the checkered shade.

The City is sparkling with Celebration:

Lumière is here, darkness has room no more