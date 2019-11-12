Harold Bloom, Critic Who Championed Western Canon, Dies at 89

“Blew. Blue bloom is on the.”
– Ulysses, 11:6
I
Imagine
Him
At his desk
In his Yale office
A bookcase behind him
His almosting weeping eyes
Peering into the camera lens
Eyes
Moved as they move
Over still words
Guided by a blotchy, bloated finger
The endpoint of a line beginning as softness on his tongue
This softness speaks in my ear
Assures me of the Value of passed things
I resist this assurance
Bloom said of Melville and Walt Whitman
Two Manhattan men
“They might have passed each other in the street”
To me his mind seems a Borgesian Babel
A literary Orbis Tertius
Gardens of forking paths
Kabbalistic
Trees of knowledge
The fruits might have rotted by now
The white leviathan dies
After
The last page has been read
Write a new page