Harold Bloom, Critic Who Championed Western Canon, Dies at 89

“Blew. Blue bloom is on the.”

– Ulysses, 11:6

I

Imagine

Him

At his desk

In his Yale office

A bookcase behind him

His almosting weeping eyes

Peering into the camera lens

Eyes

Moved as they move

Over still words

Guided by a blotchy, bloated finger

The endpoint of a line beginning as softness on his tongue

This softness speaks in my ear

Assures me of the Value of passed things

I resist this assurance

Bloom said of Melville and Walt Whitman

Two Manhattan men

“They might have passed each other in the street”

To me his mind seems a Borgesian Babel

A literary Orbis Tertius

Gardens of forking paths

Kabbalistic

Trees of knowledge

The fruits might have rotted by now

The white leviathan dies

After

The last page has been read

Write a new page