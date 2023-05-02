Drops of Hope

Art speaks to the soul

A song, a canvas, a role

Depression may weigh heavy

But through art, may we each find levity.

I like to live

Inside my head

With the outside world firmly

Locked out,

Comfort and sanctity,

Continually flowing around me

Like a winding river

that wraps around it’s jagged protruding rocks

And flows like silk

Until it reaches the ocean.

But art can be a dam that slows

a path to cope.

A way to find a glimmer of hope

Yet water still calls, its beauty so clear

A siren’s song, drawing me near

Perhaps one day, I’ll learn to swim

And find my way back to the light within

By Leah Collins

Featured image by Akira Hojo via Unsplash