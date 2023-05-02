Drops of Hope

Leah Collins in Creative Culture & Arts Uncategorized on 2 May, 2023.

Art speaks to the soul

A song, a canvas, a role

Depression may weigh heavy

But through art, may we each find levity.

 

I like to live

Inside my head 

With the outside world firmly

Locked out, 

Comfort and sanctity,

Continually flowing around me 

Like a winding river

that wraps around it’s jagged protruding rocks

And flows like silk 

Until it reaches the ocean. 

 

But art can be a dam that slows

a path to cope.

A way to find a glimmer of hope

 

Yet water still calls, its beauty so clear

A siren’s song, drawing me near

Perhaps one day, I’ll learn to swim

And find my way back to the light within

 

By Leah Collins

Featured image by Akira Hojo via Unsplash

 

