Drops of Hope

Art speaks to the soul
A song, a canvas, a role
Depression may weigh heavy
But through art, may we each find levity.
I like to live
Inside my head
With the outside world firmly
Locked out,
Comfort and sanctity,
Continually flowing around me
Like a winding river
that wraps around it’s jagged protruding rocks
And flows like silk
Until it reaches the ocean.
But art can be a dam that slows
a path to cope.
A way to find a glimmer of hope
Yet water still calls, its beauty so clear
A siren’s song, drawing me near
Perhaps one day, I’ll learn to swim
And find my way back to the light within
By Leah Collins
Featured image by Akira Hojo via Unsplash