‘Consume the Mirror’ and ‘Between the Shores’

Janina Arndt in Creative on 23 January, 2018.

‘Consume the mirror,
Consume the mirror,
Watch out it doesn’t cut you up inside’

Two poems by Janina Arndt.

 

Consume the Mirror

 

Consume the mirror

Consume the mirror

Watch out it doesn’t cut you up inside

Tear up your pride

Pierce through your skin

Conscience-stricken

 

Consume the ice

Consume the ice

Bearing your reflection

Bearing your rejection

Watch out it will freeze your heart

Kill off your fresh start

Shatter within

Tumbling

 

Consume the screen

Consume the screen

Un-pixel your protection

Virtual infection

Disjointing the compression

Watch out you will swallow it whole

Devour your soul

 

Don’t shut yourself up

Take it all in

To the last drop

And if you survive

You’ll know that you’ve led a good life

 

 

Between the Shores

 

Dangling feet

Falling heart

Breath skips my mouth

Remembered kiss

Between the shores is the abyss

 

Dizzying height

Falling hard

The rocks cut deep

Blood and bliss

Between the shores is the abyss

 

Tearing skin

Slipping hands

Sky hides the blue

Hit or miss

Between the shores is the abyss

 

Move to one

Side or the

Other

Burn and hiss

Between the flames of the abyss

 

Rise, fly up

Don’t dare to dream

Close your eyes

Hold on to this

Look down on the abyss

 

A wish

No truth

This only is

The rain is cold

Here’s the abyss

 

Not up

Nor down

No way but this

Between the shores is the abyss

 

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Janina Arndt studies English Literature in Durham and Heidelberg. Having directed several short films, she will be staging her first play with First Theatre Company this year. While usually writing prose and drama, poetry sometimes just happens to her and she likes to freeze the moment in it.

Most Read

  1. BREAKING: Al Murray, the Pub Landlord, hits out at censorship of 1p pints pledge

  2. The Greatest Disappointment? How Michael Gracey’s film re-writes the past.

  3. Review: No Strings Attached

  4. Encounters during “The Republic of Heaven”

  5. Welcome to 2018 and a New Term

Leave a Reply