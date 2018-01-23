‘Consume the Mirror’ and ‘Between the Shores’

Two poems by Janina Arndt.

Consume the Mirror

Consume the mirror

Consume the mirror

Watch out it doesn’t cut you up inside

Tear up your pride

Pierce through your skin

Conscience-stricken

Consume the ice

Consume the ice

Bearing your reflection

Bearing your rejection

Watch out it will freeze your heart

Kill off your fresh start

Shatter within

Tumbling

Consume the screen

Consume the screen

Un-pixel your protection

Virtual infection

Disjointing the compression

Watch out you will swallow it whole

Devour your soul

Don’t shut yourself up

Take it all in

To the last drop

And if you survive

You’ll know that you’ve led a good life

Between the Shores

Dangling feet

Falling heart

Breath skips my mouth

Remembered kiss

Between the shores is the abyss

Dizzying height

Falling hard

The rocks cut deep

Blood and bliss

Between the shores is the abyss

Tearing skin

Slipping hands

Sky hides the blue

Hit or miss

Between the shores is the abyss

Move to one

Side or the

Other

Burn and hiss

Between the flames of the abyss

Rise, fly up

Don’t dare to dream

Close your eyes

Hold on to this

Look down on the abyss

A wish

No truth

This only is

The rain is cold

Here’s the abyss

Not up

Nor down

No way but this

Between the shores is the abyss

Janina Arndt studies English Literature in Durham and Heidelberg. Having directed several short films, she will be staging her first play with First Theatre Company this year. While usually writing prose and drama, poetry sometimes just happens to her and she likes to freeze the moment in it.