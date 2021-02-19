I love writing about colours and this was a small challenge I gave myself, wherein I tried to write about different colours without explicitly stating which colour I was talking about. It turned out to be quite a fun challenge.

It’s the colour,

that stains your cheeks

whenever you look at him.

It’s that light hue,

of rosy sunrises

you wish you could

see together.

The colour

of the

cherry blossom

she smells of.

The colour of

the beginning.

It’s the colour

that rushes through

your veins

whenever she touches.

It’s the rich shade

of the leaves

falling as

seasons change.

The colour

of the rose

he gives you

each day.

The colour of

passion.

It’s the colour

of despair

as his voice

raises.

The dark tint

that lonely nights

begin to hold.

The colour

of her words

on tattered paper.

The colour of

the end.

It’s the colour

of a world

devoid,

of colour.

The muted tones

of overcast skies.

The colour

of ash

from a fire

long burned out.

The colour of

losing.

It’s the colour

of the sea

which seems to be

drawing them

away.

The melancholy tinge

that tears

seem to possess.

The colour

of his

faded jeans,

long forgotten.

The colour of

distance.

Image: by Ketaki Adhikary on Wikimedia Commons