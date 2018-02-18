Coffee House Session Interview The Tailormade – My Music and Me

The Tailormade are an energetic, straight-talking trio of young singer-songwriters. Their vibrant, no-nonsense indie-pop led to them being crowned the ‘Best Buskers in London’ by Mayor Boris Johnson. The lads have since supported Olly Murs, Louisa Johnson, Jess Glynne, Madness, Sir Tom Jones, CeeLo Green and Busted… also performing to over 20,000 at ‘Pride in London’ in Trafalgar Square. Autumn 2016 saw the boys headhunted by BBC Radio 1 to appear as their Breakfast Show ‘House Band’ performing alongside The Vamps and James Arthur. The Tailormade released their debut EP, ‘Thoughts, Fears and Beers’, at London’s 02 Academy, Islington, to a sell-out audience last year.
You’d describe your music as…
Indie Pop
You’re currently listening to..
Skinny Living, Lewis Capaldi, Walking on Cars
When you’re not making music you’re…
Usually in a pub…
You’d like to duet with…
Ed Sheeran, Eminem, Stormzy
Who’s your guilty pleasure?
Harry Styles
Dead or alive, who would you most like to grab a coffee with?
Otis Redding, David Beckham..Its a tough call.
You’re an artiste because…
We didn’t want to get proper jobs…
Snapchat, insta or twitter?
Instagram all the way @The_Tailormade
Latest Insta…
Vinyl, CD or Streaming…
Streaming these days…
Your party trick is…
We can make a killer chicken kiev between the three of us.
Your hometown is… and we should visit because…
Oldham, Blackpool and Ipswich…. They’re all full of culture…
Tinder or taken?
Never Tinder….
The best boxset it…
Friends…Easy
What are you most excited about?
Travelling around the UK hitting up a variety of wicked venues.
Social media handles
Twitter, Instagram, YouTube: @The_Tailormade
Facebook: @TheTailormade