Coffee House Session Interview – Ralph Taylor – My Music and Me

19 year old guitarist, keys player and vocalist Ralph Taylor was born and raised in Suffolk, where he first fused his blend of alternative pop with a loop pedal. Ralph now plays with his talented 4-piece-band, adding yet more edge to this already dynamic performer. He has always been drawn to a range of influences including indie, funk, hip-hop, jazz and folk, carefully blending genres into a distinctive layered style – never afraid to use electronic production alongside traditional songwriting techniques.
You’d describe your music as…
Soul/Pop
You’re currently listening to..
Mirrorwriting – Jamie Woon
When you’re not making music you’re…
Doodling. Playing a bit of Pool. Going to gigs/events
You’d like to duet with…
John Mayer
Who’s your guilty pleasure?
Old school Craig David
Dead or alive, who would you most like to grab a coffee with?
Jesus
You’re an artist because…
I simply wouldn’t want to be anything else
Vinyl, CD or Streaming…
Streaming… One day I’ll mature to Vinyl…
Your party trick is…
Enjoying other peoples party tricks !
Your hometown is… and we should visit because…
Framlingham. Nothing can beat Suffolk Ales. Oh, and it has a castle… the one on the hill… Cheers Ed
Tinder or taken?
Taken
Snapchat, insta or twitter?
Insta @ralphtaylor100
Last Insta…
The best boxset it…
Friends
Coffee House Tour … what are you most excited about?
Playing all over the country and travelling around with my legend of a Manager.
