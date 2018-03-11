Coffee House Session Interview – Desmond John – My Music and Me

Global R&B and pop artist and producer Desmond John has released his second original single, “You Don’t Have To Worry” globally via Origin Records. “You Don’t Have To Worry” is heavily influenced by 90s R&B culture and came into creation following Desmond John’s time learning from superstar producers such as Kuk Harrell and 6 time Grammy nominee Kendrick Dean (Chris Brown, Mariah Carey, Destiny’s Child).

You’d describe your music as…

Pop music with a heavy influence from R&B

You’re currently listening to..

Gus Dapperton; he’s a new artist from New York, a really cool, alternative 90’s R&B sound that I’m really into at the moment. Also, I’m always listening to Drake and also Post Malone at the moment.

When you’re not making music you’re…

I try to spend a lot of time with people who inspire me, like my friends. We’re all into similar styles of music and my crowd are really creative too so we take inspiration from each other. I’m also starting to create art as another creative outlet over the past few weeks. One of my friends is a painter so inspired me to give it a try.

You’d like to duet with…

Definitely PARTYNEXTDOOR or Bruno Mars, those two inspire me a lot.

Who’s your guilty pleasure?

Al Green is just amazing!

Dead or alive, who would you most like to grab a coffee with?

John Lennon because I think that musically and, probably, his outlook on life… I would learn a lot from him.

You’re an artiste because…

To use my art as a creative outlet… I think a lot, I think that if I didn’t use my art I would go insane! I like to express what I’m going through so other people know that there is someone else out there who is feeling, thinking or dreaming about the same things.

Vinyl, CD or Streaming…

I think all three have a place in listening to music… I use streaming the most, but there are days when I use my Dad’s old record player because you can’t replicate that feel, and there are days I go back and listen to my first CD’s because of the memories it brings. Any way to consume music I am a fan of.

Your party trick is…

The moonwalk

Your hometown is… and we should visit because…

Cape Town, South Africa… you should visit because it is a vibrant, beautiful city which is a city by the ocean which is really unique and also has a massive, vibrant and eclectic creative scene.

Tinder or taken?

Still swiping…

Snapchat, insta or twitter?

Instagram.

Latest Insta…

The best boxset it…

Only Fools & Horses! I just love the witty British humour, my Dad introduced me to it because he’s originally from the UK. I love Del Boy!

Coffee House Tour … what are you most excited about?

It’s my first time ever really touring; I’ve had a small taste by doing small performances in London and South Africa, but I’m excited to just go out there and play good music for good people!

Social media handles

