Cast announced for ‘Intergalactic (Petals and Constellations)’!

Written by Alison Scurfield and directed by Live Theatre’s Graeme Thompson, this new story sees a school project and forces of nature pull the two boys together – can it save the and help them both aim for the stars?

Alison Scurfield is a writer from North Yorkshire. Her first short Flushed was performed at Live Theatre in 2019 as part of 10 Minutes to…Stake a Claim. Intergalactic (Petals and Constellations) was first performed at Live’s Queer and Now Scratch Night in February 2020 and thanks to the award of a bursary Alison has developed this scratch into her first full-length play

Alison said: “I’m thrilled with the casting of Intergalactic. Johnny has a real cheeky charm about him and he gives as good as he gets. I can’t wait to see what Aiden does with this and I think it’ll be real fun to play around with in rehearsals. Hassan has a real depth to him which we see develop throughout the play and from what I’ve seen so far I think Tyler will pull this off brilliantly.

We’ve got the luxury of a long rehearsal period and with a two hander we’ll be able to go into such depth with these brilliant actors. I can’t wait to get into the room and see the characters brought to life.”

Director and Live Theatre’s Creative Producer added: “Elevator Festival is a really important platform to launch new writers in the North East and it’s a privilege to do that with Alison’s debut play. Intergalactic is a beautiful and contemporary story, but there is a real timelessness to the struggles Johnny and Hassan have to overcome. I think anyone coming to see this play will recognise themselves in these characters and take something away.”