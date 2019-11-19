Is my microphone on, can you hear me?

Wake up, wake up and smell the smoke

because our house is on fire,

and no one is listening to the cry of the children’s choir.

I shout out loud, I scream I sing,

I raise the signs that our protests bring.

I stamp the boots you say I’m too big for,

because I will not stop until our future is secure.

Change is what we want, change is what we need

and we’re down here begging on our knees.

Yet you sit there, as adults reigning high

ignoring the facts, neglecting our sighs.

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks

So I’m here to destabilise that fix:

To the protection of the wealth made from climate exploitation,

I say since when was money more important than earthly creation.

To the fear that time is no longer on our side.

I say that right now is when you should be taking it in your stride.

And to those who still value convenience over change,

Your comfort is burning, can’t you feel the pain?

Is my microphone on, can you hear me?

cause we’re fed up, fed up of you ignoring

fed up of you dictating

fed up of you snoring, sleeping on our lives.

You, you down there, with that blonde floppy hair

calling the shots in that big Prime Minister chair.

Brexit is failing, the earth is complaining

and still I must question whether you even care.

Strong and stable, a weak old fable

Brexit means Brexit, oh you’re turning the tables

Johnson, Raab and May, Gove, Villiers and Mcvey,

You all have your say, whether we go or whether we stay

You all can decide on how we break that climate tide

and still you remain unconcerned in your pride.

They label us snowflakes,

Undermine our despair

Turn their backs and look elsewhere

But this is just the beginning or our XR protesting

and we will be the snow that saves our icecaps from melting.

Featured image by Maria Eklind. Available on Flickr under Creative Commons 2.0 licence.