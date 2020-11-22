The Hottest Art Blogs of the Moment

So, we are in another lockdown, but this time is cold, dark and well just repetitive. I present you with a brief (but awesome) list of the hottest art blogs to keep you entertained. They may even inspire you to start your own!

First up we have Hi-Fructose, an art blog featuring contemporary artwork from any recent trend, offering a great mix! Popular topics are paintings, charcoals, print styles and drawings. A wide range of different artists are used, providing you with a way to branch out on your art knowledge and interests. Their current exhibitions are often discussed as well as the back story to their work. It is for the modern enthusiast seeking inspiration and future aspirations.

Two examples to check out The Human-Filled Clocks of Maarten Baas & The Glass Creations of Janis Miltenberger

Secondly, Artsy is a global organisation that supports artists and exhibits their work. They class themselves as a platform for collecting and discovering art, and showcase themselves as a wonderful place to visit for those who are new in the scene. This blog is extremely vibrant with a variety of content; reviews, interviews, information, culture and recommendations. They provide something for everyone and are a must visit!

Top articles include African artwork & Photography and Activism.

Thirdly, The Zine is a must see contemporary online art magazine, run by Artzine. So many brilliant artists and their work are displayed showing deep and motivational stories. It not only showcases established artists, but those who are up and coming, keeping you ahead of the game! Artists are featured from throughout the world so there’s a big variety to choose from. It has been described as a meeting point for art and culture lovers all over the world, not matter who or where you are! It is a very friendly and inclusive community.

Two must view pieces are Art Saved My Life & Street Art From Ghetto Graffiti To Collectable Commodity .