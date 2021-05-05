How has Generation Z influenced the Fashion Industry?

Fast Fashion has had its fair share of criticism for being a national tragedy. For a while, brands have been blasé in their response, as their trend-driven customers have quenched their thirst for fashion in buying the fast fashion that floods the retail space: cheap apparel for short-term gains is the way for these brands to make money.

In recent years, the influence of the media and non-governmental institutions have halted the fast fashion train. The frightening pace has dampened the mood with brands silently casting a wild eye towards alternatives. In an ever-changing landscape, brands face relentless competition in the marketplace. Brands are seeking ways to remain relevant in the industry because of the influence of Generation Z: there has been a rude awakening for labels itching to make an impression on the biggest spenders.

Turbocharged consumers have become insistent in their actions in calling out rapacious brands. This domino effect has been a knockout blow forcing labels to ensure that their values are reminiscent of Generation Z, making them struggle under Generation Z’s spending prowess in the industry. This has forced them to backpedal on greenwashing consumers in fear of being shunned. The rise of environmentally orientated brands has shaken the established labels considerably. To avoid losing face to green-labels, brands have retaliated by presenting themselves in a positive light to allure the younger shoppers.

Additionally, the developments within the industry have coincided with the birth of sustainable fashion. Brands may argue the writing was on the wall for fast fashion, and that sustainable fashion had been in the reckoning for a while. Either way, this has been a scapegoat used by brands to sugarcoat their actions. This leaves you pondering whether such measures are to protect business interests, keeping up with rivals, or sharing their customers’ sentiment. If truth be told, it simply reflects the way that balance sheets are what brands focus on rather than acting ethically.

This hasn’t only salvaged the brand’s pride but it also exposed their malpractices. This has wreaked havoc in the fashion industry, tainting the reputation of labels. Desolated trademarks have been left vying for customers’ attention more than ever before, and have become more conscious in their pursuit of recognition, paving the way for customers to become more demanding of brands than ever before. To restore their image, labels have become compelled to reach unprecedented heights to win over Generation Z.

The growth of sustainable fashion hasn’t gone unnoticed, as brands are striving to be different and stand out more against their competitors, making Generation Z a sought-after target audience: Generation Z are renowned for resonating with brands that enable them to express their beliefs through consumption. What makes Generation Z a ray of sunshine to these brands, is their endeavour for change in their refusal to be suppressed, enforcing brands into a sprawling roar of determination and urgency to appease consumers more than their rivals.

Therefore, Generation Z continues to lead fashion by forcing mediocrity into the past, as it sends shock waves of competition through the industry. It’s fair to conclude that Generation Z is the catalyst of the ever-changing wheels of motion in the fashion industry, meaning brands have to keep up in the race to avoid redundancy. What awaits in the unforeseeable future is unthinkable as fashion continues to rapidly change to meet the evolving demands of Generation Z.