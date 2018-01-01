Nuclear Weapons

Are we living in a new Cold War era? What are the limits and what can we hope from the future? An in-depth analysis by Ella Catherall explains the renewal of a rather tense US-Russian relation under the Trump administration as the Russian Presidential elections are just around the corner.
Krystel von Kumberg looks into escalating tensions between the West and North Korea, with Pyongyang repeatedly threatening Washington with nuclear strikes unless it removes sanctions against its nuclear programme.