What the hell, I still play hide and seek, Jack and Jill

are lethal now, they’re fetching a pail of poison,

I’m thirsty for damage, I can fix this, but I’m already downhill

I refuse to stop hiding, it’s not fun anymore, toys in

No one’s looking, no one knows I’m hiding, an escapee

“Fie, fi, fo, fum, I smell the blood of a broken one.” They attack.

I cover my eyes, a filter of black, so they can’t find me.

All the prayers and violence couldn’t put me back

together again. I scream into my pillow; I can’t fix this.

I’m alone with my childhood monster, still the space

under my bed isn’t big enough for both of us. I need an abyss.

So, we’ve moved to the closet. I know I’m only a misplace

thinking of myself, but I can pretend that my monster is

lonely. It offered me a rose and I might’ve passed it

on. But my only friends are a bottle of tears and this

feeling, a tissue, a tissue. I’m not crying wolf, I’m a misfit,

and the sheep now, the bullets are invisible. Shift my gears,

Are the hits silent too? I peep through the closet door

Far, far away, my night light is still on, have you any fears?

It temps me. But I’ve spent so long in the closet that I account for

all the monsters in the dark. A prisoner of your opinion.

I had a little lamb too but I can’t see her from here.

One day, I’ll see her again. Abstain, I won’t be your minion.

Be nimble, be quick they say. Be like Jack. I just fear.

They don’t understand, justify your lies, you’ll all fall down

As I was born like this, I was born a big bad wolf, I should shout

Run away chanting, don’t eat me, you can’t catch me, so I wear a crown

I’ll make it up the hill. A tissue, a tissue. Ready or not, I’m coming out.

