Despite a gowned vs non-gowned divide, I’m convinced every fresher began University Life functioning on energy from this thing called ‘eight hours sleep’, yet five weeks on we identify as self-confessed Starbucks addicts, because nothing else will suffice for that Wednesday 9am. However, it doesn’t just end there, we all share a whole host of features that can only be defined as ‘Durham Problems’…or are these five just applicable to me?