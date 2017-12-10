The truth about being gluten-free

Since when did going gluten-free become so fashionable? If only I could say to my five year-old self, when I was bringing my own lunch-box to parties, that one day being gluten-free would be cool. I have been a coeliac all my life, and 20 years ago a gluten-free lifestyle was very different to how it is now. I got my food from the doctor in a huge cardboard box, eating out was tricky, and no-one ever wanted to eat my specially-made birthday cake. Now, everyone’s ordering their avocadoes on gluten-free toast, and then taking a photo of it and sticking a gluten-free snapchat filter on it.

Over the past few years the gluten-free lifestyle has become wide-spread, with more people recognising their intolerances, even if they don’t have coeliac disease, to wheat and gluten. Gluten is in wheat – the real trouble-maker – rye, barley and oats. Coeliac disease is a condition when you cannot digest gluten. If eaten, the side-effects are painful, damaging and long-lasting; the effects of a piece of toast last a month. It affects about 1 person in 100, yet many live with it undiagnosed.

I have been a ‘glutard’ (thanks, mum) for all my life, as I was diagnosed at 6 months old. I have witnessed the transformation from general ignorance (I was originally diagnosed as a ‘fussy-eater’) to widespread knowledge, with delight. Now there is a gluten-free option everywhere – so much so, I am almost indignant when there isn’t one. I can even go to Pizza Express without having to order a salad! It is still annoying sometimes though: spending a year abroad in France contained many ‘why me!?’ moments..

However, people believe that the gluten-free diet helps with weight-loss – Kim Kardashian is said to follow it – but this is only true if you avoid gluten and its replacements. Although gluten-free bread has moved on from the dog-biscuits of my younger years, the loaves in the supermarkets are highly questionable. The ingredients are simply a list of chemicals with names I can’t pronounce. The popular ‘Genius’ loaf (at £3 it is a distressing 4 times the price of normal bread) contains up to 4 times the amount of fat than in normal bread, to make up for the taste and texture that gluten gives. Cutting out gluten restricts your nutrient intake, but increases your fat intake. I hope you’re reading this, Kim.

Per 100g Kingsmill Soft White Genius White Sliced Calories 235kcal 276kcal Sugar 3.8g 4.4g Fat 2g 8.2g

However, if one is bored of the monotonous rice or potato, there are many other carbohydrates and pulses that one can use instead. Pulses and beans are the way forward! I heartily encourage people not following a gluten-free diet to spice up their diet with these too. They’re nutritious, delicious and very easy on the pocket. Chickpeas are great for staying in shape, with high fibre and low GI, therefore helping you stay fuller for longer. Quinoa has unusual health benefits; it is beneficial to asthmatics, due to the vitamins and minerals in it that reduce body stress. Split peas are easily digested by the body, as they have been found in archeological digs from ancient times.

Durham has some real treats for those following a gluten-free diet. Leonards, Treats and Be Tempted all stash a good supply of gluten-free bread, and Treats does an enormous delicious brownie that doesn’t break the bank. NB, brownies are always better gluten-free as they are more gooey and chocolatey, see recipe below. Bella Italia, Carpriccio and Spags all provide gluten-free pizza and pasta, a huge thrill in the life of a Coeliac.

As far as it goes for supermarket goodies, the B free loaf is my favourite (always check the reduced aisle for bread – the bargains are wonderful). Mrs. Crimble’s macaroons have been a life-long favourite, and I’m a firm believer of the gluten-free oats as porridge for breakfast. Baking is also no trouble. Rice-flour (Doves farm) has been a saviour, and some even say it gives cakes a sweeter taste and lighter texture. Polenta is also great for making cakes, especially with orange or lemon (or even with butternut squash, again, see recipe below).

I’ll help you get started with a couple of my Dad’s very own recipes from his cookbook. My dad is actually a chef and his life quest is to accomplish the perfect gluten-free loaf. He’s still working on it.

Chocolate and dried fruit brownies

The perfect brownie, in my humble opinion.

Makes 12-15

75g butter

225g caster sugar

3 heaped tbsp. of coca

50g rice flour

1 tsp baking powder

100g mixed fruit (can be substituted with mixed nuts)

2 eggs, beaten

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350F/180C/Gas 4.

Melt the butter. In a large bowl mix together the sugar, cocoa, flour, baking powder, and fruit. Mix in the eggs, vanilla extract and melted butter. Line a 20cm x 23cm tin with foil (no need to butter) and scrape in the mixture. Bake for 30 mins. Cool in tin, remove, and cut into squares. Eat.

Butternut squash and cornmeal cake

Sounds adventurous, but it is actually very simple. Healthy, too, as it uses the natural sweetness of the butternut squash.

Serves 6

2 tbsp rum

50g raisins

280g butternut squash, peeled, seed and cut into pieces

150ml milk

40g butter

100g polenta flour or fine polenta

75g caster sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs, seperated

Method:

Warm the rum and soak the raisins in it for 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 400F/205C/Gas 6. Butter a 22cm cake tine and to be on the safe side put a disc of greaseproof paper on the bottom.

Cook the squash in the milk until soft and puree them together. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the butter, polenta, sugar and vanilla extract and mix well. Beat in the egg yolks with the raisons and rum.

In a separate bowl whisk the egg whites until stiff and fold them in. Pour the mixture into the tin and bake in the middle of the oven until lightly browned- about 25 minutes. Cool a little in the tin before turning out. Good with cream and ice-cream, but also good without.

Gluten-free doesn’t always have to be fun-free!