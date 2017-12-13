Do Women Watch Porn?

This week, I asked women around uni about porn. I wanted to know if there’s still a stigma attached to women watching porn, or whether we’re becoming more liberal towards it. The concern about the ethics of porn are a major factor in this. If porn is to become less of a taboo for women’s sexuality, is there a way that it can become more female orientated? As a recent survey found that 31% of women watch porn, it seems as though the market is responding to this and deconstructing the idea that porn is solely for men. I took to the streets of Durham to find out if this is true.

“I personally don’t watch porn and I never really have. I sort of associate it as a masculine thing to be honest. Actually that’s not true, when I was about seven my cousin and I googled sex videos on the internet and ended up watching this really intense bondage scene, which was pretty funny. But since then, it hasn’t been something I’ve been into”

“I’m straight, but I actually regularly watch lesbian porn. I started off watching other types of porn, but to be honest girl-on-girl is just my favourite. I find it more loving and gentle than the other types I’ve watched, where the focus tends to be more about rough ‘fucking’ than the more sensual sex you get in lesbian porn.”

“I definitely do not watch porn. I think it’s more a ‘guy’ thing to do. I also think it objectifies women a bit, maybe because I see it as an industry that focuses on male pleasure, and has that as ‘the goal’. I don’t know if this is accurate or not, but I’ve always imagined the typical straight porn scene to involve the guy very much being in the dominant role. [Do you think porn also objectifies men?] I suppose there’s an element of male objectification too yeah, and there’s definitely a required body type for the men as well.”

“I don’t get access to porn at home as all the sites are blocked by my provider. However, I have tried to watch it and if I had access to it I probably would. A few of female my friends watch it, especially bisexual and lesbian porn, regardless of their sexuality. I’m not against porn at all, in fact I’m really for it.”

“I actually don’t watch porn, but I do read erotica. This started with the whole Fifty Shades of Grey thing which is sort of soft erotic literature, but now I masturbate while or after reading more hardcore erotica multiple times a week. I don’t know if this is related to gender, but I don’t need the visual aspect of watching porn. I’m aroused enough just imagining and with what you get from the words.”

“Lots of my friends watch it. It doesn’t personally do a lot for me, maybe partly because I’m not sure I totally agree with it ethically. It does seem a bit objectifying and wrong.”

“No. I don’t need it and I don’t really agree with it either.”

“I have watched porn, but I don’t regularly. It was partly just too see what it was and what effect it would have on me. I thought it was very strange and not at all an accurate representation of sex, so I can see how it can give young people a warped idea of what sex is like. It can definitely give false expectations. There’s also obviously a clear body type for women that is required- the whole small waist, big boobs thing. I think on the whole guys to watch it more than girls- it seems much more acceptable for guys to watch it. They talk about it, it’s part of the acceptable male teenage experience. Most of it also seems to be made for men and so less likely to turn heterosexual women on. It didn’t turn me off, and I was aroused, but it wasn’t an amazing turn on either. All the things I watched seemed to show the girl having stuff done to her- none of it was the kind of sex you’d get in an equal, healthy relationship in my view.”

“I once watched porn with my boyfriend as we thought we’d experiment a bit. I didn’t really enjoy it and the idea that he was watching other girls. I wouldn’t do it again.”

“I watch porn- I don’t know if it’s a taboo that girls do. It’s not as if I watch really hardcore porn and yet some people still find it weird. I don’t know why it’s a big deal. There’s no need to read too much into it- just enjoy.”

