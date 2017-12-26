Best Boxing Day Lingerie Sales

Sarah Pewter in Sex & Love on 26 December, 2017.

Want to start the year with a bang? (Pun intended). Why not shop these sales and pick up some very inexpensive lingerie for 2018.

**this post is not sponsored by any of the companies or brands posted below nor will any profits be made through sales of these items**

 

New Look

New Look has pants starting at £1.50 and bras and bralettes starting at £3.00. Thus you can get underwear that doesn’t look likes it comes in a value pack for value pack prices.

Victoria Secret

The motherland of nice underwear not only has a good clearance section this year, it also has a sale of 7 pants for the price of 5 on non-clearance items. All Pink bras are also reduced to £25 and there’s free delivery on orders over £75.

Lululemon

For those looking for sportsbras, Lululemon has dropped the price of many of their bras by about £20, they also have offers on their leggings and other sportswear.

Boux Avenue

Boux Avenue’s Boxing Day sale offers bras from £8 and pants from £3, meaning many of the items have been reduced by more than 50%.

Anne Summers

Most items are marked down by 50%, and you can apply your Unidays’ discount on top of this, potentially getting some items for 75%. But maybe have this one shipped to your university address rather than home…

 

