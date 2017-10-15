Fresher’s Flu Soup – recipe

This soup is warming and hearty – perfect for when you are inevitably struck down with the dreaded fresher’s flu. Ginger and turmeric both have a long list of health benefits and the chicken provides you with protein, which is important when you are ill. It is super easy to make, you can just chuck everything in a pan and nap, or binge watch some trashy television. This soup is also really easy to tailor to whatever you have in the fridge, so you don’t even have leave the house.

Ingredients

1-2 chicken breasts

200g butternut squash

½ onion

1 large carrot

1 clove garlic

1½ cup water

1 chicken stock cube

1 vegetable stock cube

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp ginger (preferably fresh)

Salt and pepper

Handful spinach

Method

Cube the butternut squash, chop the carrot, and slice the onion & garlic Cut the chicken breast into relatively small cubes Add the vegetables and the chicken to the pan with the water, spices, and salt and pepper Crumble the stock cubes into the pan Mix it all together and simmer on a very low heat for about 3 ½ hours, or until everything is soft and cooked through Just before you are ready to serve, stir through the spinach, so it wilts slightly

*If you wanted to make this soup vegetarian, just use two vegetable stock cubes and replace the chicken with a meat substitute, or something like chickpeas would work quite well.

*You could add potato if you didn’t have butternut squash, or add both if you felt like it

*This soup would also be really tasty served over mash potato, because the broth is so light

*If you have one, you can also just chuck all the ingredients into a slow cooker, put it on a higher heat for the first couple of hours and then turn it down to low.