Free Cakes for Kids: Bake cakes for good causes!

Free Cakes for Kids volunteers bake and decorate cakes for children (and the elderly) who, for various reasons, would otherwise not get one. It is a fantastic and easy opportunity to help the local community, plus a great way to unwind from your academic pressures.

The project is run by Student Community Action (SCA), the home of student volunteering at Durham University. They respond to the needs of the local community and offer volunteering opportunities to all students. With over 50 projects, one-off events and fundraisers held throughout the year, there is guaranteed to be something that appeals to everyone. SCA is an integral part of the Durham experience and vital to the local area. To find out more, please visit their website: www.scadurham.org.uk.

Free Cakes for Kids is currently working with The Rainbow Trust, providing birthday cakes for children in hospices and hospitals.

They also bake cakes for events like elderly tea parties, another popular initiative by SCA Volunteering. Moreover, the project is happy to bake for anyone who gets in touch directly. For example, they have provided cakes for Scouts’ fundraisers.

Free Cakes for Kids also has two upcoming cake sales to raise money for SCA Volunteering. This is an exceptionally worthy cause, enabling the organisation to continue offering its range of impressive outreach work. The cake sales will be held on the 21st November and 1st December, and Free Cakes for Kids would love people to get involved with fundraising.

The project is open to everyone! Plus, volunteers get to choose which cakes they would like to bake, so there is no pressure to commit during particularly busy times of year.

If you would like to get involved, either with charity commissions or for their bake sales, contact Hannah and Celeste at cakesforkids.sca.@durham.ac.uk.