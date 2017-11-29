How To Revamp Your Holiday Party Style

Conveying your idiosyncratic style for Christmas and New Year parties is no easy feat. From formal events to family dinners, finding the perfect dress is undoubtedly a challenging and daunting task. For those who are tired of the omnipresent LBDs or sequined bodycons, it’s definitely time to delve deeper into the realms of fashion and search for an unfamiliar option.

As cliché as it is to say this, comfort still engulfs style so abandoning anything that is too tight, itchy or makes you feel uncomfortable is a wise option. You’ll either be making infinite small talk or dancing all night to your heart’s content in painful high heels so choosing a dress that makes you feel confident is incredibly important.

Here, we’ve found you new trends that will make you stand out but feel comfortable too.

VELVET

Indisputably one of AW17’s significant trends (along with sports luxe), the smooth texture of velvet enable you to dance in style and comfort with no worry of the painful indentations of sequins and glitter that you would have otherwise been left with.

WIDE LEG TROUSERS

Ditch the cliché typical dress altogether and opt for a fitted top with wide leg trousers. These wide-leg trousers with poppers are crucial to kicking about in flare and style. The poppers on the side expose a sheer amount of skin on the leg, emphasising the utter glamour of these trousers as you walk around. Since the trousers are indubitably the focus of the outfit, wearing a simple top (a long sleeve black crop top or a white silk camisole) is fundamental.

COORDINATING SETS

AW17 has seen an influx of coordination sets, from Zara with matching plaid to Chanel and its misty grey ensembles. Thus, if you are indecisive and uncreative, a coordinating set is the one for you. This top and trousers set from Nasty Gal is the perfect way of celebrating the festivities (the overabundance of gold speaks for itself), alongside a pair of wedge heels.

….And for those who are really keen on making a statement, we’ve found pieces that combine all of these trends altogether.