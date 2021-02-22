India’s farmers protests and why they matter

The loss of government-controlled markets means the loss of a minimum guaranteed price for farmers and whilst the government insists this is the most beneficial way forward for all, the protests suggest otherwise. Notably, the protests have been met with resistance from police. It wasn’t until I did my own research that I found that in Delhi, online internet access had been shortly suspended with India’s Ministry of Home Affairs saying the move was “in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency.”

This week, I hope to follow the development of events closely but for now I’m left inspired and in awe of not just the farmers, but their families and all those involved who are showing continued resilience and determination to collectively stand up for their livelihoods.