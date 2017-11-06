Elvet Riverside and Elvet Crescent Evacuated due to hand-in of ‘Explosive Devices’

Elvet Riverside and Elvet Crescent has now been re-opened. Previously, policemen had evacuated the area ans the roads had been closed off. This is due to the handing in of ‘explosive devices’.
Durham University Police tweeted at 16:39:
Those already inside Elvet Riverside had been urged to remain for safety reasons.
Durham Police posted this photo, confirming the recovery of historical explosives, at 17:32:
For more updates, follow Durham Constabulary (@DurhamPolice) on Twitter and Durham Constabulary on Facebook.
More as follows.