Elvet Riverside and Elvet Crescent Evacuated due to hand-in of ‘Explosive Devices’

Anastasia Maseychik in Student Life, Uncategorized on 6 November, 2017.

Elvet Riverside and Elvet Crescent has now been re-opened. Previously, policemen had evacuated the area ans the roads had been closed off. This is due to the handing in of ‘explosive devices’.

Durham University Police tweeted at 16:39:

Those already inside Elvet Riverside had been urged to remain for safety reasons.

Durham Police posted this photo, confirming the recovery of historical explosives, at 17:32:

For more updates, follow Durham Constabulary (@DurhamPolice) on Twitter and Durham Constabulary on Facebook.

More as follows.

 

Most Read

  1. Elvet Riverside and Elvet Crescent Evacuated due to hand-in of ‘Explosive Devices’

  2. DU Sportsman: ‘I was turned away from the job, despite wearing stash’

  3. Making the Church inclusive

  4. Encounters during “The Republic of Heaven”

  5. Top Five Culture Shocks of a Durham Student: Freshers Edition.

Leave a Reply