Science at Durham

Welcome (back) to Durham!

If you’re a science student, or just someone who’s interested in science, Durham has a lot to offer you. This article is here to talk you through some of what there is to look out for, where to look for more information, and how you can get involved!

Your first stop is, of course, the science and technology section of the Bubble. I can see you bookmarking the page now – well done! Any Durham student is welcome to write for the Bubble; to write for us just drop us an email at science@thebubble.org.uk with your ideas or an article, or simply ask to join our mailing list for weekly content calls. You can also see our content calls on our Facebook page, as well as notifications every time a new science and technology article goes live.

For more subject specific societies, Durham covers all bases. You can find a complete list at the student union website, and you can find out more by visiting their stalls at the freshers’ fair on Wednesday and Thursday, visiting their pages on the student union website, or joining their Facebook groups. Many organise social events to help you meet other people on your course, offer academic support and advice, organise lectures and even run workshops.

But don’t just take it from me! Some of the exec teams are here to tell us what’s so great about their societies.

“DU CompSoc is a society to support anyone with an interest in computers. We host weekly sessions where everyone is welcome (whether you’re a novice or an uber geek!) – our members discuss projects they’ve been working on and recent developments in the tech world. We run workshops and hackathons, and we are very relaxed – on special occasions we provide free pizza!” says the whole exec of the Computing Society. You can find their Facebook page here.

The president of Durham University Society of Applied Sciences, Emily Lomardo, says, “We are a brand new academic society for students interested in topics within social science such as; crime, social justice, policy, sports, economics, culture and politics. DUSASS is student-led, but works closely with the School of Applied Social Science (SASS) and Combined Honours in Social Sciences (CHSS). Our aim is to provide students with regular topical social science seminars, social events and academic and careers support. DUSASS is open to all current and previous students at Durham University. More information can be found on our Facebook page.”

The Maths Society say that, “Two phrases we’ve used before to describe the society are ‘the society that counts’ or ‘necessary and sufficient’”. Their exec went on to say, “We offer support for all maths or non-maths students in many ways, one major example is our Facebook page is often used as a forum for discussion on homework questions and much else! Throughout the year, we have various bar crawls and other social events, as well as many networking events with businesses that offer great opportunities…not to mention our annual countdown trip!” You can find their Facebook page here for more information.

For a less ‘grounded’ society, try one of Durham’s two astronomical societies. The Durham City society is run by local amateurs, and their secretary, Jurgen Schmoll , tells us, “You can find some basics about our society at www.durhamastronomy.org. We meet every fourth Friday of a month at Durham Botanic Garden for a presentation, in clear weather [this is] followed by some observing and we aim to get an observatory built in the Botanical Garden that could be run together with the Student’s Astronomical Society.” He notes, “There is also the Durham University Astronomical Society that is run by students for students.”

Finally, Matthew Foskett, the president of Engineers Without Borders says, “In Engineers Without Borders Durham, we try to promote sustainable engineering through workshops we run for local schools and practical projects we carry out, like a bike powered generator we are building at the moment. There are also talks, socials and the opportunity for placements abroad through EWB UK!” You can find their Facebook page here.

Of course, this isn’t all, as Durham has societies for all scientific disciples from Anthropology, Geology to Psychology and Chemistry, Physics, Biology, and even Natural Sciences. Have a good freshers’ week and good luck finding something scientific to suit you!

If your society would like to add anything please leave a comment at the end of this article.