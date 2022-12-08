Scandals of the UK’s emergency services

Reports have revealed serious scandals surrounding the UK’s official emergency services. Both the UK police force and the fire brigade have come under fire.

Watchdog report on the UK police force

The police watchdog conducted an investigation and produced a shocking report that concluded criminals and sexual predators had been allowed into the UK police force.

Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old woman who grew up in York was murdered by a serving police officer within the Metropolitan Police, Wayne Couzens, on the 31st February 2021. She lived in South London when she was kidnapped by the officer who abused his official position, placing Everard in handcuffs, before taking her to be raped and devastatingly murdered by strangulation.

Wayne Couzens, who was 48 years old, was arrested on the 9th March on suspicion of having some involvement in the case, but soon after in suspicion of her murder. He was charged with kidnapping, rape and murder, pleading guilty to all three crimes and obtaining a sentence of life imprisonment on the 30th September.

“There is nothing anyone can say that will make things better for her family and loved ones. They must be in hell. I can only say that Sarah was a very special person and will be missed by so many” stated a former colleague.

It was following this case that the former home secretary, Priti Patel, commissioned report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services. The investigation delved into the UK police force, and a report was compiled on the findings.

The review examined a sample of 725 cases and found concerns about 131 officers within this sample that were cleared to serve within the police force, however it has been noted by the watchdog that the actual value could be even higher. This includes those accepted despite having criminal records, links to organised crime, and being the suspects of serious criminal offences.

Among these cases were one officer that was cleared to serve, despite being convicted of domestic abuse, and another officer that had been accused of sexual assault, raising serious questions about the recruitment of serving police officers. They found that hundreds who should have failed vetting checks were serving within the emergency service.

“It’s far too easy for the wrong people to get in”, said Matt Parr, Inspector of Constabulary.

Parr also made it clear that he believed that recruitment and transfers of officers within the police force needed to be subject to much tighter regulations and inspection, warning that otherwise more scandals, such as the Sarah Everard case, will ensue.

It was also reported that within the police force, a culture of “misogyny, sexism and predatory behaviour towards female police officers and staff and members of the public still exists”.

The report suggests that the poor quality of recruitment may be partly caused by cuts to public spending by the Conservative government over the past decade, which mean that an extra 50,000 recruits are needed in the police force.

However, as stated by Matt Parr, this is “simply no excuse” for lowering standards. Meeting recruitment targets should not be achieved by subjecting people to harm and abuse within the police force and the public.

Report on the London Fire Brigade

Soon after the police watchdog report, another report revealed that the London Fire Brigade is said to be “institutionally misogynistic and racist”.

In August of 2020 a trainee firefighter took his own life, and following this event the London Fire Commissioner, Andy Roe, established and independent review into the London Fire Brigade’s culture.

Nazir Afzal, the former Chief Crown Prosecutor for the north-west of England, conducted the investigation that produced the report and concluded that the London Fire Brigade was institutionally both misogynistic and racist.

“We’ve heard example after example about women who were harassed or sexually assaulted, constant sexual taunting to the point that I am now saying that the London Fire Brigade is institutionally misogynistic” stated Nazir Afzal.

The report found numerous examples of abuse, bullying and poor standards of behaviour. Many allegations of bullying have been made, particularly that target women and those from ethnic minorities, and many of these allegations were not investigated. It was stated within the report that a “worrying blind spot” exists surrounding misogyny and sexism.

There were many instances where women were “sexually taunted”, and one woman reported receiving video calls from a man who was exposing his genitalia.

One firefighter also told the review that she recommended that her female friends did not allow male firefighter to give safety advice in their homes because they “go through women’s drawers looking for underwear and sex toys”.

In all, the report on the Fire Brigade was simply ‘grim’. There are clearly deeply rooted issues of misogyny, racism and poor behaviour within the service, as was seen within the UK police force.

Moving forwards…

Both the police service and the fire brigade are emergency services, and they are partly funded by public money collected through taxation. These services are both fundamentally intended to serve the public and make society a place where people can feel safe, protecting our communities from issues like harassment and misogyny, not adding to them!

Furthermore, I believe that part of serving the public means that these services should also reflect the mainstream desire among the UK public for a society that treats all genders and ethnicities as equal, fighting against discrimination. If our public services do not represent us in this way, then they do not serve us effectively.

In light of the report on the London Fire Brigade, the commissioner Andy Roe has accepted the report in its entirety, taking some accountability for the situation. He made it clear that the London Fire Brigade is no place for discriminatory or bullying behaviour.

“There will be change and the change starts now”, stated Mr Roe, “From Monday we are putting externally into the hands of independent experts all of our complaint, harassment and bullying investigations”.

There have been similar statements from members of the police force which give hope that the standards of behaviour within both of these services will improve over the coming years. Progressive change is essential to ensure that these services effectively function within society, in a way that pushes towards a more inclusive future.

Image by Kai Pilger on Unsplash