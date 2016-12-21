“Even if it is made of silk, a muzzle is still a muzzle”: the surrender of Protestant, monocultural Britain

The proverbial phrase quoted above comes from a speech made by the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban last year in his resistance to opening the borders to innumerable refugees and migrants from the Levant. This was not because he wanted to deprive those seeking a better life but because he knew the value of Christianity; its precepts and moral values that have underpinned societies of many European nations. He knew that pockets of self-segregating religious and culturally disparate communities would arise from forced and rapid migration. This would frustrate the laudable hopes of cultural integration enjoyed by many European nations for most of their modern history. Yet the sentiments he was expressing are deeply unpopular amongst European politicians and are consistently brushed aside with some kind of -ism, prompting the pithy retort of Orban.

It is regrettable that in our island home we do not share the same self-confidence in a monocultural, Protestant Britain. Instead, we bow to the cultural Marxist Newspeak of “Multiculturalism”, a flagellant term for the belief in all cultures and, hence, in none. According to this perspective, all culture is relative; no one set of values is inherently or quantifiably better than another set of values. Coming from a country that not too long ago enjoyed global predominance and maintained a peaceful plurality of cultures within a wider Christian framework, this borders on societal masochism.

What’s more, those politicians who you might expect to stand up for traditional values, do not. We have, at present, a Conservative Party that is not actually socially conservative, and hasn’t been for some time. It was once the case that the Unionist party represented Anglican Britain, and the Liberal party represented non-conformists. No longer do those dividing lines exist, only their faint shadows are impressed upon politics and society. Some people may rejoice in the exculpation of Christianity from public life, as I once did, and delighted upon. But having actually looked into our Protestant heritage, how our social fabric is fundamentally immersed in its precepts, I now rather resent the crushing secularism that threatens to obliterate the things I think worth preserving.

Who now has anything to say about the decline of the married family, the incredible rise in divorce rates and single-parent families? Which political party seeks to tackle the increasingly selfish, demanding and materialistic society? Does anyone care about the loss of a structured family life which taught moral values at home and instilled aspiring principles like acquiring knowledge for its own sake? The only complement I can give is to Theresa May’s policy of reforming the current state education system which, born from an oppressively-styled egalitarian dogma, denies opportunity for the poorest in our country to bypass the unselecting state education and excel in competitive grammar and technical schools.

What strikes me is the timidity of the Church of England in all of this – they never mounted a significant pushback against a dramatically changing society, but, instead, welcomed it as part of an internal modernising strategy to broaden it’s appeal. Whilst the welfare state encompasses many Christian beliefs like aiding the poor, it has unfortunately placed financial incentives for families to split and, yet, the Church seems to show unhesitating support.

The lack of confidence or acknowledgement by our politicians in this area of society is reflected in wider cultural issues. As public life is becoming more and more liberal, traditional British monoculture is increasingly elided and yet, at the same time, and in contrast to, Islam has become increasingly incorporated. Principled liberals have been against all religions, but many modern, trendy liberals seem to deride only Christianity and the society it has shaped; they’d rather turn towards a technicolour multi-culture which seeks to replace our unique Protestant monoculture with a globalised, swirling mass of incoherent, universal principles. This is one symptom of our loss of national confidence, highlighted by comparison with the emphatic defence of Hungarian society by Mr Orban.

I am not a Christian, nor am I religious, in fact I used to be a rather militant atheist, but the clamour of indifference towards our national religion warranted an investigation into its defence. Whilst I am not suggesting the irreligious of us start praying morning and night, we should recognise the considerable role Christianity has had in the sophistication of our culture and heritage. Not only that but it sets us apart from many other countries much less successful than ourselves who don’t have a millennia-old Christian tradition. And yet, for all this, it seems that the mainstream media and the political class have rejoiced in “multiculturalism” and expect a dutiful public to act like Pavlov’s dog every time we hear the awful word, interpreting it as some kind of prophetic new age of tolerance and benevolence. It is, unsurprisingly, no such utopia. More than that, it is a thinly veiled attack on traditional Britain and the desirable society it created, of which we are enjoying an ephemeral afterglow. This article is not calling for the expulsion of foreign cultures, it is crying out for the conservation of our own.