Know Your Candidates: David Theisler

Before the upcoming elections, The Bubble conducted an interview with David Theisler, who will be running for the role of Opportunities Officer to find out more about his goals for the post, if elected.

What does the role of opportunities officer entail?

The Opportunities Officer oversees two main things. They oversee student groups – that means the societies, media groups, and to an extent Associations (although they operate a bit more independently). The Opportunties Officer has to ensure that student groups are run to benefit students, and do so within the framework set out by the law. The other main thing is the running of the Commercial areas – that means Riverside Bar, as well as some of the other services provided at Dunelm House.

How do you plan on fulfilling this role?

Regarding student groups, I would make things easier for them by cutting the amount of day-to-day work they have to do. I’d make the website easier to navigate, and work to rewrite the documentation they have to fill in so that it’s more reader-friendly. That said, I would also involve them in important decisions, like changes to policy. Regulatory policy is really boring, and a lot of it doesn’t affect how things work on a day-to-day basis – but that doesn’t mean we should “spare” student groups from the chance to have their say on it. In the long run, even smaller changes have a tangible effect on everyone. Regarding the Commercial areas, I would make them more comfortable – it’s the little things that make a difference, like having the seating be more conveniently placed near plug sockets. I would also lobby the University to make the toilets and stair-lifts fit for purpose – the Students’ Union doesn’t actually own these things, but they make a noticeable difference to how welcoming the building is. I want to make changes that make things better for students.

What would be at the top of your agenda if you got the role?

My top priority is getting people to engage with the SU and make their voices heard. All my other proposals boil down to making things easier for students. If the culture of the SU changes, and people can ask for and get the changes that matter to them, then future generations of students will make the other things happen anyway.

What made you run for this role?

I attended a meeting of Societies Committee last year where the CEO (who I had never been introduced to before) sat down with us (on very short notice) and presented us with two long legal documents. These documents had been seen by two out of the seven members of the previous year’s Soc Comm (once) and also by the Opportunities Officer. They were written to alter the rules governing about 250 student groups. We were told we had about a week to read through them and submit any changes we wanted, and then he would submit them to Assembly (by which time it would have been seen by a total of seven students, excluding Officers). Coincidentally, this Soc Comm meeting was on my birthday! I’m running for the role because I want an Opportunities Officer who will consult people on decisions that affect them. If I’m elected, I will do exactly that.

How do you plan on improving things for student groups?

I will provide transparent communication directly to student groups on the issues that matter to them. I will also work with their representatives (and as many of them as are willing to help) to get input on how we can improve the little things that make their daily lives hard – like the room booking system, the forms that need filling in, the training that needs to be attended, the website, and so on. With regards to associations, I would improve things by attempting to develop a clearer framework for them that gives them more independence, because they’re governed by regulation that doesn’t fit them very well.

Are there any specific groups you plan on approaching?

There are six categories of societies that are represented on Soc Comm, and I would try to get input from a few groups in each category (Arts & Music, Hobbies & Games, Political & Causes, International & Faith, Active, and Academic). I would particularly reach out to some of the groups that helped us fight back against the Student Group Agreement (I know who they are, but I’m not sure they’d be comfortable being named). When it comes to associations, I would contact the execs of all eight of them to hear what they have to say.