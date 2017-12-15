Durham University to deliver The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award

Durham University has been granted a license to deliver The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) programmes. Working in partnership with DofE, the University can now give local young people aged 14 to 24 the opportunity to complete the world’s leading youth achievement award.

Participants undertaking their DofE set goals and complete four sections in Volunteering, Physical, Skills, Expedition and, at Gold level, a Residential with the possibility of achieving three overall progressive Awards (Bronze, Silver, and Gold).

Independent research by the United Learning Trust indicated that many employers agree that the DofE is the most effective activity undertaken at school to develop characteristics and attributes for employability. Participants completing the Award develop key skills that enhance university applications and increase employability, including problem solving, team work, leadership, and communication.

DofE also has an invaluable impact on the local community. 90% of participants say that the Award has given them the opportunity to help others, with their volunteering efforts contributing £24m per year to society. The local community also experiences an enduring effect beyond the Award, as 82% of young people say the experience has made them want to continue with volunteering.

Owen Adams, PVC Colleges and Student Experience received the license on behalf of the University, along with Tom Kitchen, who will manage the scheme, supported by student volunteers. He said; “This is a wonderful opportunity for Durham students to share their skills with young people in the community, working with them to challenge themselves and achieve these valuable awards.”

Marcia Holmes, DofE Operations Officer Durham, says ‘We are delighted to welcome Durham University as a new Licenced Organisation. Offering the DofE to both their students and young people from the wider community, Team Durham will enable more young people to start their adventure of a lifetime.’