The Akanksha Foundation: A Personal Account

I was initially very sceptical about teaching younger children. It’s a tough job that requires a great deal of patience and energy, and who wants a job where they actually have to ‘work’ during the summer? Summer is long walks on the beach. Summer is ice-cream cones filled with lovely dollops of chocolate or strawberry, melting merrily under the sun. Summer is reading books and watching television until your eyes begin to water. Summer is sleeping in and having breakfast at eleven o’clock. More specifically, summer is freedom.

What summer definitely isn’t is loud, boisterous children, crying because their lunch boxes are too tight for them to open, or their laces are undone, or they have glue on their fingers that isn’t coming off. Unfortunately, that was exactly what I had to deal with as a volunteer at The Akanksha (Hindi for ‘desire’ or ‘wish’) Foundation, which runs schools for underprivileged children. Every day, I had to encounter about fifty children and think of interesting stories to tell them during story time. Most of my stories were abridged, child-friendly versions of great classics or famous short stories that I had studied at school, and the children usually enjoyed them, especially the ones that carried on as a series for a week or so, before a dramatic finish.

Quite apart from being perfect for me to get an idea of what my mother calls ‘a sense of responsibility’, The Akanksha Foundation gave me true insight into the mind of those who were brought up in a different environment, an environment where a surplus of anything was lacking. The great thing about children is that they are all the same in one major aspect. They all have the same sweet innocence and naivety that differentiates them from us adults, who are caught up in our man-made tangible boundaries that separate us. Akanksha not only gives a voice to these children, whose parents are often the victims of the conflicts that occur due to these boundaries, but also tells society that irrespective of all differences in background, we are united by one thing — the children in our society. They are the same. They may have different talents or physical aspects, but they are all children, and that’s what unites them. They all laugh at the same stories, cry for the same things, and enjoy playing with the same sand.

Established in 1991, Akanksha started off in Mumbai, India, as a small school consisting of fifteen children, taught by the founder, Shaheen Mistri. It then became a huge success, with the project ‘Art for Akanksha’ in 1996, which gave children a platform to express themselves by making greeting cards and simple designs on paper, which would later be printed and sold. By the year 2000, Akanksha had broadened its reach to Pune (pronounced ‘poo — ney’ — another city in the state of Maharashtra, India), and began collaborating with famous teaching institutes that helped train new teachers. Currently, Akanksha has fifteen schools, twenty-five centres and nearly 4400 students across Mumbai and Pune, and aims at establishing thirty-five schools by 2016.

During my last week at Akanksha, I found a girl sitting with a vacant expression at the corner of the classroom. I sat down next to her, and tried to get her to speak. The girl had always been a quiet child, even during my story sessions, which were usually filled with questions about my characters and requests to describe comical incidents over and over again. She didn’t talk, but continued staring into space. I decided to leave her to her thoughts, determined to monitor her over the next few days. After a few days of seeing her, lost and alone, but sometimes with a crooked smile on her face, scribbling on her books instead of solving basic math problems, I spoke to my mentor, who was also new, about it. Having studied advanced Psychology for two years in high school, I knew of a learning condition called ‘dysgraphia’. My mentor decided to probe deeper, and on my last day at Akanksha, told me that I had correctly diagnosed her, though they would need to run some tests to have verifiable proof. She told me that I should feel proud of myself, because I may have changed a little girl’s life. However, the truth is that I had only discerned what was out of the ordinary and identified it, whereas Akanksha had taken into consideration all the others, the remaining 4399 children with no opportunities, and had given them a chance to be extraordinary. In other words, they had given them the ability to make wishes and to hope for their desires to come true.

What had originally started as an initiative in understanding the meaning of commitment and responsibility had turned my entire summer around. It hadn’t been waking up late and watching television, but going to school early and handling the roll call. It hadn’t been beaches or ice creams, but days in a hot classroom with a bunch of noisy children, telling them tales of far off lands. It had been the best summer ever, because, like I said earlier, summer is freedom. I saw freedom every single day when I taught those forty-five children, because they did not fixate upon whether they were underprivileged or not, but enjoyed themselves in those hours at school. And for all this and so much more, I only have Akanksha to thank.

If you would like to learn more about The Akanksha foundation, visit www.akanksha.org or email website@akanksha.org for more information.